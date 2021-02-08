Aries (March 21 – April 20)

Stop wasting your time trying to mend a relationship that will never heal. Despite the joy and comfort that person once brought you, that time has passed. Give thanks for the good times, but then prepare to move on. Pretending that nothing is wrong will only cause greater harm to you and your partner.

Taurus (April 21 – May 20)

Having someone to count on is a wonderful feeling, but always relying on them can be dangerous. Take some time to examine the relationship. Have you become dependent on this person? Find a healthy way to become your own person while having your partner continue to support you.

Gemini (May 21 – June 22)

Nothing hurts more than the feelings of rejection and betrayal. A time of suffering has arrived. As the days grow dark, seek shelter. Use this time to rest, recover, and heal from past heartbreak. When the shine begins to shine again, emerge with the intention of growing into a better version of yourself.

Cancer (June 23 – July 21)

Nothing compares to the feeling of being with that special person. Enjoy every moment of their company, but beware of others who may try to tear you apart. You are not the only one to see how special this person is. You deserve the happiness this person brings, do not let other people try to take it away from you.

Leo (July 22 – Aug. 23)

Time to leave a place that causes you great pain. Better days lie ahead, but first you must go through a journey of grief and healing. Learn from the past, but do not dwell on it. Despite the hardships you will face, you will find happiness. You deserve great things in life.

Virgo (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

As Valentine’s Day approaches do not engage in romantic endeavors for the sake of the holiday. Entering into a romantic relationship prematurely is reckless to do right now. Focus on building a strong foundation of trust to reduce the risk of catastrophe.

Libra (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Acknowledge the loss you have suffered and the pain it has left behind. Do not hide behind a mask of happiness if the feelings are not real. Being alone is part of the process of healing. Be patient and kind to yourself. Love and happiness will arrive in good time.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Lean into the feeling of security provided by a special person. Begin looking towards the future and where you want to be with them. However, do not be deterred by any obstacles that may come your way in the present. The frustration from problems now won’t matter in the future. Do not let them break you and your partner apart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21)

There will come a time in any relationship where there is a struggle for control. Such attempts can be intimidating. However, a closer look at their actions will show no threat. This display of power means something else underneath. Rather than fighting against each other for control, work together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20)

A situation will arise where you must leave your logic behind and enter into a world of emotions. Your sense of intuition is well attuned to the romantic situation you will find yourself in. Acknowledge the emotions you feel, even if they go against what you are familiar with. If you are willing to listen to the intuition, you will find yourself being rewarded.

Aquarius (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your relationship is out of balance. An excess of emotions stands between you and your partner. Do not take this as a sign to end the relationship. Instead, step back and evaluate the situation. Seek out a solution that will bring balance back to you and your loved one.

Pisces (Feb. 20 – March 20)

The time to make a difficult decision is fast approaching. There will be no clear correct answer, but that does not mean it should be a careless decision. No matter which path you choose to go down you must stay on. A door will close firmly behind you, for better or for worse.