Monday: National Clean Out Your Computer Day

Feb. 8 is National Clean Out Your Computer Day. People may not know this, but computers also require housekeeping in the sense that we must take time to declutter them every so often, especially now that most of us are online more than usual. Take a moment to tune up and dust off your old files and reminisce on older times. Use this time to enjoy looking at old photos and cringe at your older self to your heart’s content.

Tuesday: National Pizza Day and more

Feb. 9 ties with Thursday’s holiday as the busiest national holiday day of the week. Among National Pizza Day, National Bagel and Lox Day, it is also Safer Internet Day and National Toothache Day. For those who like easy and delicious food, today is your day to celebrate by making a run to OHOP or Bagel Central for some pizza or lox on bagels. Safer Internet Day, in conjunction with ConnectSafely.org, encourages safe and healthy internet use for adults and children across the country. If celebrating the importance of internet safety sounds appealing, SaferInternetDayUS.org provides information on what everyone can do to make the internet a more safe environment.

Wednesday: National Home Warranty Day and National Cream Cheese Brownie Day

Feb. 10 is National Home Warranty Day and National Cream Cheese Brownie Day. National Home Warranty Day is an important day to acknowledge because it reminds us to take care of the homes we cherish and to appreciate all of the comfort and safety our homes provide. Arguably the best way to celebrate National Cream Cheese Brownie Day is to make or eat a cream cheese brownie, or both. Check out Betty Crocker’s Cream Cheese Swirl Brownies and cook up a tasty treat.

Thursday: National Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk Day and more

Not only is Feb. 11 National Make a Friend Day, but it is also National Peppermint-Patty Day, National Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk Day and National White Shirt Day. Of course, the best way to celebrate National Peppermint-Patty Day is to make or eat a recipe that includes peppermint-patties and to celebrate National White Shirt Day by wearing a white shirt, but the other two national holidays on this day are more meaningful. This day celebrates the important role friendship plays in our lives. Get out there, make a new friend, strengthen a friendship or simply reminisce on your favorite times spent with friends. If you happened to take part in National Cream Cheese Brownie Day on Wednesday with Betty Crocker’s brownie recipe, understand that unexpected things may happen on National Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk Day. Remember to breathe and stay optimistic.

Friday: National Plum Pudding Day

Feb. 12 is National Plum Pudding Day. The best way to celebrate this holiday is to make and enjoy a favorite plum pudding recipe. If you have an afternoon to spend in the kitchen with friends, check out Taste of Home’s Tiny Tim’s Plum Pudding recipe.