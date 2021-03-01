Monday: National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day

Start your week off great by indulging in one of America’s most loved spreads: peanut butter! More than $4 billion spent on peanut butter purchases contributes to the GDP of the U.S. every year. Whether you prefer to eat it in your favorite candy or with fruit, the opportunities are endless when it comes to peanut butter. Gather friends and family to make homemade peanut butter fudge or hit the shelves of your local grocery store to take advantage of all the peanut-buttery Easter candy that’s recently appeared. March 1 is also National Pig Day and World Compliment Day.

Tuesday: National Egg McMuffin Day

Head over to your local McDonald’s for breakfast today and indulge with a classic Egg McMuffin. These popular breakfast sandwiches were invented in 1972 by Herb Peterson to resemble an eggs benedict, consisting of an English muffin, ham, eggs and hollandaise sauce. Whether you prefer your Egg McMuffin with bacon, sausage or even just cheese, take the time to treat yourself today. Other national holidays that fall on March 2 include National Old Stuff Day and National Read Across America Day.

Wednesday: World Wildlife Day

Whether your favorite animal is an elephant, tiger or flamingo, World Wildlife Day is your opportunity to support a wide variety of animals. On this national holiday, the United Nations and its partners are planning to raise awareness about critically endangered species such as the Sumatran elephant and the Amur leopard. Take today to donate to wildlife funds or organizations to help stop more species from reaching the endangered list. If you can’t provide support by making a donation, don’t worry. Even a simple post on social media to spread awareness can make a big impact. March 3 is also National Anthem Day, National I Want You to be Happy Day and National If Pets Had Thumbs Day.

Thursday: National Grammar Day

Created by Martha Brockenbrough in 2008, founder of the Society for the Promotion of Good Grammar, National Grammar Day allows us to sit down and analyze how we can improve our syntax. Take today to practice improving your writing, research upon common grammar errors and give a special thanks to our editors all over America. Other national holidays on March 4 include National Hug a G.I. Day and World Obesity Day.

Friday: National Day of Unplugging

If your world revolves around technology and social media, take today to unplug from the virtual world and appreciate the natural world around you. Silence social media notifications and take a walk at a local or state park or utilize a hiking trail. You can even drive to the beach and relax to the sound of the waves. Every now and then, everyone needs the time to themselves to unwind and disconnect for a little while, so take in your surroundings and just breathe. March 5 also celebrates National Cheese Doodle Day.