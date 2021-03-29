The week of March 29, 2021 is National Cleaning Week and National Second-Hand Shopping Week. National Cleaning Week is always the last week of March.

Monday: National Lemon Chiffon Cake Day

March 29 celebrates a treat, as it is National Lemon Chiffon Cake. Feel free to bake, taste, and learn more about this delicious dessert. Although we should appreciate veterans every day of the year, this day also specifically appreciates Vietnam War veterans. Combine the two days by making a Lemon Chiffon cake for a veteran in your life.

Tuesday: National Walk in the Park Day and National Virtual Vacation Day

March 30 is National Walk in the Park Day and National Virtual Vacation Day. Given that the weather is becoming warm and sunny, we should all try and take a walk on this day. Due to COVID-19, likely we all are yearning for an out-of-this-world vacation, but within safety guidelines, it isn’t possible. Today is the day to take a virtual vacation. Explore where you may want to vacation in the future and set your sights on your own backyard or tabletop zen garden. Today is also National Doctors’ Day, so we should appreciate our health care and essential workers. Given these times, we should remain appreciative of these people who have a positive impact on our health and well-being on a daily basis.

Wednesday: National Prom Day

March 31 is National Prom Day. The best way to celebrate this day is to turn your home into a dance floor and let loose. Have fun. Another way to celebrate this day is to eat clams on the half shell and celebrate National Clams on the Half Shell Day. This may require going on a family adventure, but take this opportunity to support local coastal restaurants and maintain social distancing guidelines by opting for outdoor seating and enjoy the fresh air.

Thursday: April Fools’ Day

April 1 is April Fools’ Day. Today is the day to prank our friends and family members by cling-wrapping the toilet seat and rubber-banding the sink sprayer. This day also celebrates a couple of delicious foods: sourdough bread and burritos. If it’s possible, be sure to enjoy some toast in the morning, or a sandwich in the afternoon and a burrito for dinner — whatever works for you. Just make sure no one has pranked the toaster!

Friday: National PB&J Day

April 2 celebrates a childhood favorite — peanut butter and jelly. Whether or not there are kids in the house, be sure to eat one of these sandwiches on this day and throw it back to simpler times. If someone is allergic to peanut butter, feel free to use another nut or substitution butter to celebrate.