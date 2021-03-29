4.5/5 Stars

Nick Jonas, a pop singer well-known for his solo music and member of the band the Jonas Brothers, recently released “Spaceman” on March 12 as his fourth studio album. “Spaceman” is made up of 11 songs that capture the time he has spent at home during the pandemic, and serves as a great addition to his artistic repertoire. “Spaceman” is the first album Jonas has released since the reunion of the Jonas Brothers in 2019.

Listeners have considered the lyrics across the album to be inspired by Jonas’ experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with Zane Lowe, Jonas describes that the title of the album symbolizes his disconnection from the world, further explaining that he created this album while remaining at home for the past year, hoping for better days to come. Listeners can hear four themes in “Spaceman”: distance, indulgence, euphoria and commitment.

Each song ranges from two to three minutes long, following a trend of pop and contemporary R&B beats. The album has a total run time of 35 minutes. Notable songs from “Spaceman” include “This Is Heaven,” “Heights,” “Don’t Give Up On Us” and “If I Fall.” The album was released through Island Records and the producer is Greg Kurstin.

Jonas is 28 years old and is from Dallas, Texas. As a solo artist, he has released three other studio albums, “Nicholas Jonas” (2005), “Nick Jonas” (2014) and “Last Year Was Complicated” (2016), aside from “Spaceman.” As a member of the Jonas Brothers, he and his brothers released the five studio albums “It’s About Time” (2006), “Jonas Brothers” (2007), “A Little Bit Longer” (2008), “Lines, Vines and Trying Times” (2009) and “Happiness Begins” (2019).

The Jonas Brothers, made up of Nick Jonas and his two brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, was formed in 2005. The pop-rock band gained popularity quickly, and were featured on a television show called “Jonas” on Disney Channel, as well as in the Disney Channel Original Movies “Camp Rock” and “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.”

In 2008, the band was nominated for the best new artist award at the 51st Grammy Awards and the Jonas Brothers won the award for breakthrough artist at the American Music Awards. Eight years after the band was formed, the Jonas Brothers announced their break-up on Oct. 29, 2013. They then reunited in 2019 by releasing their song “Sucker” on March 1. Their fifth studio album, “Happiness Begins,” was released on June 7, 2019, topping the U.S. Billboard 200.

Currently, Jonas lives in Los Angeles with his wife Priyanka Chopra, who were married in 2018. There is no doubt he will continue to make successful, upbeat pop music with both the Jonas Brothers and on his own as an individual artist. “Spaceman” holds the No. 12 spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart as of March 26.