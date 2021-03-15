March 5

At 12:19 a.m. Samuel Boudreau, 20, of Massachusetts, was charged with operating a vehicle without a license in violation of a condition Class E, which was being under 21 while drinking and driving.

At 12:26 a.m. Jonathan Rivet, 21, of Orono, was charged with driving to endanger.

At 2:38 a.m. the University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) was called to the first floor of Somerset Hall due to suspicion of drug use. Officers found first-year student Collin O’Brien using marijuana in his room. He was compliant and was issued a summons for drug possession. He was also referred to conduct.

March 7

At 10:06 p.m a student was driving on Ransley Road when their snowboard, valued at $700, fell off of their car. Another car stopped and the driver picked up the snowboard from the road and drove away. This is being investigated by UMPD as a theft.

At 3:55 a.m. Omed Habibzai, 19, of Portland, was charged with operating under the influence.