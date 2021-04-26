From April 19 to April 23, the University of Maine held its “Greek Week,” a week where fraternities and sororities got out into the community, held events, and became closer with the student body as a whole.

This year, Greek Week held many events, including a trivia night, various games and a banner making contest. These events were hosted throughout the week, with a new event taking place each day. All of these events allowed members of Greek life to leave their sphere, and become introduced to new people.

“Greek week” allows Greek life members to meet people they normally wouldn’t have the opportunity to meet. People from other organizations have to team up for the common goal of winning Greek week and it is a great opportunity. “In terms of the greater UMaine community, it can show that Greek life members are much more than the typical stereotypes. We proved our intelligence in the trivia night and showcased all of our unique talents at the talent show on Thursday ” Tau Kappa Epsilon President Dillon Rose said.

Sigma Phi Epsilon President Jared Klutzaritz felt that the return of Greek Week is a sign that things are slowly returning to normal.

“The Greek community on campus has always been a pretty tight knit group, when something like COVID hits it can be really isolating for Chapters because we lose that sense of community. Seeing Fraternities and Sororities interact again and developing that community again is what Greek life needed” Klutzaritz said.

One of the more popular events during the week was the Greek life talent show, and event where members of Greek organizations showcased their talents.

“It was very cool to see every team’s talent that they had less than a week to prepare for,” Rose said.

Another one of the larger events was the opening ceremony, with guest speaker, UMaine alumni Peter Madigan. He served under the Reagan administration, working as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Legislative Affairs. Madigan also served at the Department of State as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs.

As the week wrapped up, all Ggreek organizations were able to reflect on the week, and learn from the other organizations on campus.

“It reminded me to remember to take a break and have fun! It was thoroughly enjoyable to have friendly competition during a stressful week” Rose said.

Klutzaritz discussed the importance of being part of a community.

“I think the biggest thing Greek life can take away from this week is that we are not alone,” Klutzaritz said. “We still have each other to lean on and are oftentimes experiencing the same difficulties and situations as each other. For those not affiliated, I hope they can see the good Greek life and events life Greek Week can do. Our organizations help build what makes the University of Maine the University of Maine, and we can do that safely.”

Students looking to join Greek life can find opportunities at the beginning of both spring and fall semester.