Aries (March 21 – April 20)

Although the beginning of the week is relatively calm (as calm as it can be with Mercury in retrograde), the new moon in Libra appears in your house of relationships on Wednesday. Go with your gut — is there tension in need of proper addressing? At the same time, Pluto goes direct in your area of career and public image. Prepare to stir the pot and commit.

Taurus (April 21 – May 20)

This week, the new moon in Libra takes place in your area of sense of purpose. Working with Venus entering Sagittarius in your eighth house of all things taboo, stay true to your fire as you find the balance between what you desire and how to make it yours.

Gemini (May 21 – June 22)

How many plates do you have spinning in the air, Gemini? On Wednesday, the Libra moon settles in your creative house, so it’s time to work on finding a balance and putting your visions on paper. Venus enters your house of relationships the next day and asks you to take the leap and explore new aspects of your bond. Check off a bucket list item with a friend today.

Cancer (June 23 – July 21)

This week, the Libra new moon will hit your area of home and foundations. Are you sure you’ve got a handle on what’s keeping you grounded? As Pluto stations direct in your house of sharing and relationships, so now might be the time to reinvent your base before it crumbles.

Leo (July 22 – Aug. 23)

Especially with the Mercury retrograde happening until the end of the month, watch what you say as the moon in Libra falls into your communication sector. It’s time to find your boundaries and pick your battles. Channel this energy as Venus enters your fifth, creative house. Do some writing, work on Inktober or bake some pumpkin muffins.

Virgo (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

How’s your relationship with money? The Libra moon falls in your financial and work ethic sector this week, and now might be a good time to give yourself a mental and physical budget. With Pluto reinventing your creative area, reinvest your time into things that will help you grow.

Libra (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s okay to be visibly unstable — the moon is stopping by to visit. Be emotional and then do a face mask, it helps. Lean into what comforts you, but don’t be afraid to mix things up as Pluto stations direct in your house of home.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Whatever is ending for you this week, Scorpio, is going out with a bang. With the new moon in Libra as a symbol of the ultimate form of balance and justice, get ready to rock with Pluto direct as the planet of reinvention in your 12th house of death and rebirth. You’ll come out better on the other side.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21)

This might be a heartwarming week for you, Sagittarius. As the Libra moon settles into your house of friends and hopes, lean into those around you and stay positive to balance out the bad vibes as things get tough. Venus enters your house of self, so take a little extra time to self-care and reflect on what parts of your identity keep you grounded.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20)

The Libra new moon will hit your career of finances and public image, so hold off on making a finsta or posting your hot takes on Twitter this week. As Pluto stations direct in your house of personal identity, now might be a good time to vibe-check getting that new haircut and really think about it before you begin to toy with your outward image.

Aquarius (Jan. 21 – Feb.19)

It’s time to stop and take a breath. On Wednesday, the Libra moon settles in your house of learning and travel, so it’s time to work on finding a balance between your social and academic lives this week. Venus falls into your social area on Thursday, so even though it’s tempting, set some boundaries on how much time you’re spending with your friends instead of on school or resetting with me-time.

Pisces (Feb. 20 – March 20)

Don’t be too hard on yourself this week. The new moon in Libra takes place in your area of all things taboo. Working with Venus entering your house of career and outward perception, stay true to your fire as you find the balance between what you desire and how to make it yours.