Winter break is all about resetting from the fall semester and having some fun! With campus so close to the rest of New England, the possible adventures to go on are endless. Make sure to add these five locations to your winter break bucket list, as they certainly will not disappoint you.

Ice Castles: Woodstock, New Hampshire

This beautiful frozen attraction has won awards for its stunning features. According to icecastles.com, the experience is created by professional ice artists hand-placing hundreds of thousands of icicles. You can find ice sculptures lit up with LED lights, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains and more! Monday through Thursday general admission tickets are $20 and Friday through Saturday they are $27. This attraction will open in January 2022.

Christmas Prelude: Kennebunkport, Maine

Kick off this Christmas season by attending the Christmas Prelude! This festival takes place at a beautiful seaside town with bright lights, bows, boughs and more. According to kennebunkportmainelodging.com, traditional big events include Santa arriving by lobster boat, tree lighting, parades, outdoor Christmas markets, a trail of lights, caroling, historic house tours, sleigh rides and concerts. The fun at this festival is endless, and it adds a little twist of Maine culture to it. HGTV has even named it the #2 Christmas Town in America! This year’s 40th Annual Christmas Prelude will run from Dec. 2 to Dec. 12.

Church Street Marketplace: Burlington, Vermont

This winter, Church Street Marketplace is holding its event called The Winter Market. This event will take place every Thursday through Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. starting on Nov. 26 and ending on Dec. 19. Gather in City Park to discover local artists, warm drinks and the holiday magic! Local vendors you can see include Wild Perennial, Nomadic Kitchen, Cedar Tree Pottery, New Century Woodwork, Fine Forager Arts, Deli 126 and many more. For more information on The Winter Market, visit churchstmarketplace.com.

Christmas in the City: Boston, Massachusetts

Bundle up this winter and take on Christmas in the City. In Boston, there are countless things to do during the holidays. Treat yourself to watching a performance of The Nutcracker or Holiday Pops. Go ice skating on the Frog Pond, take a trolley tour, admire the tree and musical light show at Faneuil Hall and spend the day holiday shopping on the sidewalks of Newbury Street! For more information, visit christmasinthecity.org.

Spruce Peak: Stowe, Vermont

Spruce Peak is a family fun winter resort. This resort offers skiing and snowboarding, horseback riding, ice climbing, snowshoeing and more! There is also an outdoor ice-skating rink, as well as an adventure center featuring an indoor rock-climbing wall. For more fun for the adults, head over to the WhistlePig Pavilion to dine in or enjoy treatments at the spa. This winter resort has something for everyone to enjoy. You can even bring along your canine companion. For more information on Spruce Peak Lodge, visit their website at sprucepeak.com.