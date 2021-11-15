Monday: National Recycling Day

Established in 1997, National Recycling Day aims to promote green, earth-conscious habits and spread awareness about the benefits of recycling as opposed to throwing out used items straight into the trash. Are you aware of what you can and can’t recycle? In Orono, recycling is picked up every other week on trash day, allowing materials such as paper, some plastics, aluminum cans and cardboard to be processed by Casella, sparing these items from ending up in a landfill. To celebrate National Recycling Day, get familiar with your town’s rules and routine by visiting its website (such as Orono’s here). Additionally, instead of waiting for the next day to recycle, take bottles and cans over to your local redemption center to stay green and grab some quick cash. Today is also National Philanthropy Day, I Love to Write Day, Odd Socks Day and National Clean Out Your Fridge Day.

Tuesday: International Day for Tolerance

Although tolerance should be practiced every day, the United Nations (UN) established the International Day for Tolerance in 1995 to spread peace and promote non-violence across cultures and legislative bodies. As a commemorative day for the passing of The Declaration of Principles on Tolerance, the UN uses this day to promote understanding and empathy beyond borders. To celebrate this holiday, you can visit UMaine’s Multicultural Student Center page to learn about resources and events going on. You can also learn about cultures other than your own to broaden your horizons by picking up a book about a country you aren’t familiar with. Today is also National Button Day, National Fast Food Day and National Entreprenuer’s Day.

Wednesday: National Unfriend Day

Based on Jimmy Kimmel’s designated National Unfriend Day, Nov. 17 is the perfect day to curate a healthier social media feed. Originally slated to help users avoid mundane posts, celebrate National Unfriend Day by muting or unfriending unnecessarily toxic people on your timeline. Take charge and set some boundaries to figure out what qualifies as a healthy social media experience for you. Cut some negativity from your life today. Today is also National Take A Hike Day, National Homemade Bread Day and National Baklava Day.

Thursday: National Apple Cider Day

Although winter may be fast approaching, we’re not out of the woods yet with fall. Dating back to 3000 B.C. when the Celts used crabapples for a bitter drink, apple cider has evolved to be a sweeter, mass-produced fall-favorite beverage. To celebrate National Apple Cider Day, visit your grocery store and pick up a jug of apple cider sourced from your local community. If you have apples at home and want a homemade beverage, follow this Pioneer Woman recipe for mulled apple cider. You’ll have the whole house smelling fragrant with fall scents and will be able to cozy up with a nice, hot beverage at the end of the day. Today is also World Philanthropy Day, Minnie Mouse’s Birthday, Use Less Stuff Day and Married to a Scorpio Support Day.

Friday: National Play Monopoly Day

Potentially one of the longest board games to play known to man, Nov. 19 is National Play Monopoly Day. First conceptualized in 1903 by Lizzie Magie, what was then called “The Landlord’s Game” simulated investing in an unregulated real estate market. Now owned by Hasbro, Monopoly has withstood the test of time and remains one of the most beloved family board games. Settle in for a weekend affair with one of your favorite editions of Monopoly, whether it be the simple classic version, or a specialty design such as Harry Potter, Animal Crossing or Disney. Today is also International Men’s Day, Women’s Entrepreneurship Day and World Toilet Day.

All holidays were found on nationaltoday.com. Be sure to keep up to date with our regularly featured holidays featured both on our Instagram @themainecampus and website.