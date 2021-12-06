Monday: National Microwave Oven Day

It’s officially the week before finals and now’s the time to break out all the late-night snacks. Monday is National Microwave Oven Day, the perfect opportunity to cook up some popcorn, ramen or instant mac and cheese. Invented in 1945, Percy Spencer discovered the transformative power of microwave radiation when working with active radar, causing his candy bar to melt in his pocket. Spencer then patented his microwave oven invention and brought it to life in 1947. Monday is also Walt Disney Day, National Gazpacho Day and National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

Tuesday: National Letter Writing Day

Perhaps an art lost during the internet age, letter writing is a wonderful way to show someone you care. Especially with the end of the fall semester quickly approaching, celebrate National Letter Writing Day by picking a few people who mean the most to you and draft up a handwritten note to slip into their desk or send in the mail. Tuesday is also National Pearl Harbor Day of Remembrance, World Trick Shot Day, National Illinois Day and National Cotton Candy Day.

Wednesday: Pretend To Be A Time Traveler Day

Do you ever wish you lived in a different era? Now is the perfect time to daydream. Inspired by pop culture icons such as “Back to the Future” and “Dr. Who,” Pretend to Be A Time Traveler Day embraces the exploratory nature of science fiction to discover where we’ve been or where we’ll go as a part of the human race. To celebrate this holiday, open to a blank page and brainstorm some of your most character-defining moments in the past and set goals for one, five and ten years in the future. Wednesday is also National Brownie Day.

Thursday: National Pastry Day

One of the most indulgent holidays this week, National Pastry Day gives us an opportunity to treat ourselves before the impending doom of finals week. To celebrate this holiday, visit your local bakery such as Bagel Central or Frank’s Bakery in Bangor to purchase and enjoy your favorite desserts with friends. Alternatively, seek out a favorite pastry recipe and warm up by baking at home. Thursday is also Techno Day, National Llama Day and International Day of Veterinary Medicine.

Friday: Nobel Prize Day

Nobel Prize Day concludes the week in celebration of Alfred Bernhard Nobel, a Swedish engineer, chemist, entrepreneur and philanthropist. An incredibly prestigious award to receive, there are several categories of nomination: physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, peace and economic sciences. To celebrate this holiday, familiarize yourself with recent winners and their achievements here. Friday is also Human Rights Day, International Animal Rights Day and National Lager Day.

