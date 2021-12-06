In what has been one of the most exciting Premier League seasons in recent memory, the race for the league title is hotter than ever. While the top six teams have remained fairly unchanged, this year’s tight title race has made for some surprisingly exciting and high stakes bouts. Considering the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t even propelled Manchester United into the title race, it’s clear that the Premier League’s level of competition is second to none in domestic competitions across the globe.

With Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City claiming the top spot in the league this past weekend and stringing together five straight wins, no team is in a better position. Led by Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva, it’s hard to find a team as well-rounded and complete as Guardiola’s squad. While their summer splash signing of Jack Grealish has been less than perfect to start his City career, Guardiola has put his faith in the English youngster, continuing to provide him with minutes.

In Merseyside, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp sit in second with 34 points, only trailing Manchester City by one after recovering nicely from a loss with four wins in a row. With their defense finally back at full strength thanks to Virgil Van Dijk’s recovery, and the resurgence of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson at the outside back positions, the Reds have dominated and controlled their games against most, if not every opponent they’ve faced this season. Mohamed Salah has been arguably the best winger in world football this season, earning Premier League Player of the Month in October.

Chelsea, the defending UEFA Champions League winners, are currently in third with 33 points. They have managed to find themselves in the hunt thanks to head coach Thomas Tuchel’s system meshing perfectly with the players currently on the roster he inherited from last season. While Timo Werner’s inability to find the back of the net has been well documented, new addition Romelu Lukaku has managed to fill that goal-scoring void, while players like Mason Mount and Marcos Alonso have shown major development across all aspects of their game throughout the year.

While Chelsea held the lead in the title race going into last Saturday, a last second strike from West Ham’s Arthur Masuaku found its way into the short side netting to win the game 3-2 for the Hammers and not only tightened the gap between third and fourth in the table, but also knocked Chelsea from the top spot in the league.

West Ham has transformed under former Manchester United manager David Moyes. Jamaican International forward Michail Antonio has been pivotal in their success, while Declan Rice and Vladimir Coufal have managed to keep things moving all across the pitch in the meantime. The Hammers sit only eight points from the first spot in the table, and have only looked better and better as the Premier League season carries on.

Though the four teams mentioned should most likely qualify for next season’s Champions League competition, only one of those fantastic groups will be able to be crowned the Champions of the Premier League next May. While teams like Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United will look to fight their way into the top four as well, the title race looks to be a three horse race between Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool for the time being.