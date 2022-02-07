Having been to almost every restaurant in the Bangor area that serves the delicacy that is french onion soup, I’d like to say I’m one of the most qualified to rate which bowl of bread soaked in beef broth, onions and topped with melted provolone cheese is the best of the best. For this review, I sampled a variety of Bangor area restaurants and assessed different french onion soups based on the criteria of toppings, garnishes and broth.

Paddy Murphy’s Irish Pub: 5/5 Stars

I have ordered french onion soup twice from Paddy Murphy’s Irish Pub, and both times it has been served at the perfect temperature. The broth is evenly seasoned and contains the perfect amount of onions. On top, you’ll find a perfectly melted slice of provolone cheese. Overall, it was amazing. If you’re looking for the best french onion soup near the Bangor area, go to Paddy Murphy’s.

Applebee’s: 4/5 Stars

I was skeptical about ordering french onion soup from a chain restaurant, but I was pleasantly surprised. The only reason I docked their rating by one star is because when I placed a to-go order, they gave me a cup of broth with no cheese on top. So, don’t be fooled, it may have been great but they can still be stingy.

Yamas Bar and Grill: 3/5 Stars

Yamas Bar and Grill’s rendition of french onion soup gets an adequate 3/5 star rating. The serving of onions added into the broth was fine, the bread wasn’t too soggy and the cheese was toasted to my liking, but the broth contained far too much oregano for my taste.

Timber Kitchen & Bar: 3/5 Stars

Although Timber has a 4.5 star rating on Yelp and reviewers praise the kitchen’s high quality ingredients and the restaurant’s dining ambience, their french onion soup gets a 3/5 star rating from me. Picture perfect garnishes don’t always make the food taste better. Timber decided to spice up their dish that should have remained traditional. I was taken back when they handed me the bowl topped with what looked to be like Funyuns. Paired with this unprecedented switch-up, their broth lacked salt and the cheese tasted like next to nothing. All in all, I advise Timber Kitchen & Bar to stick to what they know, and don’t mess with the french onion soup.