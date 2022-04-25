With the hot summer months quickly approaching, all things cool, refreshing and delicious will be in demand. This guacamole recipe is the epitome of summer, and it even functions as a great base if you like to spice up your guacamole with more ingredients. You can use it for avocado toast, tacos or even on top of your steak as an alternative to chimichurri sauce.

Guacamole has been linked to improving heart, skin and hair health, as well as contributing to weight loss, cancer prevention and a stronger immune and digestive system.

Guacamole dates back to the Aztec Empire in Central America during the 1500s. Avocados were a favorite fruit in the area, and the Aztecs made “ahuaca-mulli” or avocado-mixture out of them. The Aztec’s recipe included avocados, tomatoes and chilis, but over the years, Spaniards started adding their own ingredients like onions, cilantro and lime juice. With time, the Spanish pronunciation changed the name to guacamole. Spaniards had trouble growing avocados back in Spain, making guacamole a popular Mexican food item in the Americas.

Below, I’ve included a family favorite guacamole recipe. The strangest part about this recipe is that it utilizes garlic instead of onions. If you don’t want to, feel free to omit the garlic, but don’t knock it until you try it. The garlic adds a freshness to it, and the garlic isn’t as overpowering in flavor as an onion would be.

Ingredients:

1 avocado

1 clove of garlic, finely chopped or pressed in a garlic press

Juice of ½ a lime

Zest of ½ a lime

Red pepper flakes (to taste)

Pinch of salt

In a bowl, mash avocado, lime zest, lime juice and garlic together. I prefer to use a garlic press because it’s easier and faster, and it makes sure all of the garlic is thoroughly smashed evenly. Once it is all combined, add in a pinch of salt and start shaking in red pepper flakes. Mix again, taste and add in more red pepper flakes as desired. Add more red pepper flakes, garlic or salt if needed.

Some additional ingredients that can kick it up a notch are onions, cilantro and tomatoes. However this is a perfect base for any of your guacamole desires, and the customizability of it makes it an amazing dish.