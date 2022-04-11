4.5/5 Stars

On March 11, 2022, Amazon Prime’s original television series, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” concluded its fourth season. The long awaited season four, which was postponed due to the

COVID-19 pandemic, saw the character Miriam “Midge” Maisel, portrayed by Rachel Brosnahan, attempt to make her way in the comedy business again after the embarrassment she faced since being fired from singer Shy Baldwin’s tour. Much like the disappointment Midge faced, audiences were exactly pleased with the third season. However, after a slow start to season four, the show’s creators pulled audiences back into the chaos and mayhem that is the daily life of Midge.

To summarize the first three seasons, Midge is a 1950s Jewish housewife living in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. After a rough divorce from her husband, she finds she has a knack for comedy. With her manager Susie Meyerson, played by Alex Borstein, they cruise the comedy circuit trying to make it big in the business. The main storyline of season four is focused on Midge reentering the comedy realm, and this time she is working in a stable position as the Master of Ceremonies for a failing Burlesque show. In some ways, this was her way of getting her life back on track. Of course, there were a few bumps in the road. Midge has to deal with her parents disapproval and a mysterious journalist called L. Roy Dunham’s constant negative illustrations of her routine.

The season saw the cast deliver hilarious performances, really showcasing how these actors know their characters inside and out. It is the supporting cast’s side story shenanigans that sprinkle in the right amount of comedy to make the show special. Michael Zegan returns as Joel Maisel, Midge’s former husband, as he becomes successful in his new nightclub business. Tony Shalhoub returns as Midge’s perfectionist father Abe Weissman, and Marin Hinkle returns as Rose Weissman, her mother. Hinkle’s character has found success this season as a matchmaker, at the cost of disrupting the boundaries of fellow Manhattan matchmakers. Jane Lynch reprises her role as rival comedian Sophie Lennon, who has gone mad. Finally, fan favorite Luke Kirby takes his wonderful depiction of famed comedian Lenny Bruce closer and closer to the fate that we all know is coming. In the final episode, he delivers a shocking talk to Midge and the viewers that leaves both of their fates up in the air for now.

Borstein shines as Susie. She is trying to establish her own managerial company and is finding it harder than she expected to be. Borstein shows her range as an actress this season, as she shows a new, emotional side to Susie. Borstein’s monologue in episode two is incredibly moving and powerful, and is definitely worthy of another Emmy nomination.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is a perfect show to binge or casually view that will make you laugh out loud at every episode. I’d recommend watching it with subtitles, though, to catch all the comedy, especially since the characters talk fast and over each other. The show was confirmed for a fifth and final season. Audiences can expect to see the final season sometime in 2023.