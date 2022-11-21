Aries (March 21 to April 20)

While it may be hard, be patient in the coming times. Restrain yourself even if you feel like you should be jumping into things. Stay calm and optimistic and good things will come your way.

Taurus (April 21 to May 20)

You may find yourself being especially personable with others. This is ideal and should be leaned into. If you’re in a good place yourself, do what you can to help those around you.

Gemini (May 21 to June 22)

You might be faced with the opportunity to ease your inner conflicts. This is a time to be the bigger person and let others know you’ve grown past your grudges. Don’t be brought down by past conflicts and remember to embrace your new positions.

Cancer (June 23 to July 21)

Your idea of success may be challenged. While you may feel that you’ve achieved what you want, this may not be enough for others and you might have to start again. Embrace the chance to reset yourself and do something new.

Leo (July 22 to Aug. 23)

Things may change and make you feel unsure of yourself. You may not particularly want things to change and resist this. Once you accept the change though, things can start going your way. Find new opportunities and growth in your situation.

Virgo (Aug. 24 to Sept. 23)

You may feel like you are in a worse place than you are. Right now you may be overthinking things, but take a step back and trust yourself. Trust yourself to know if everything will be okay. You may be struggling with getting in your own way.

Libra (Sept. 24 to Oct. 23)

While you may feel like you’re in a good place currently, something may try to throw you off. Something might come up this week to spark conflict and ruin your good mood. Try to stay open and friendly and take any difficulties in stride.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 to Nov. 22)

You may feel stuck between keeping your distance and branching out to try something new. While reflection has worked well for you in the past, it may be time to embrace new ideas. While it is easy to exist inside oneself, try looking outward more.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23 to Dec. 21)

You may be having trouble in an established group. While things may have worked well before, this may be the time to let them go and branch out on your own. Adapt to what will be best for your future.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 to Jan. 20)

You may find you are losing faith in yourself. You may feel like others are doing well while you are left burdened and despaired. While everything may feel like it’s going wrong around you, try to keep sharp. Act smart and work around the conflicts you face, both internal and external.

Aquarius (Jan. 21 to Feb. 19)

While a coming conflict may feel like it will cause a large change, things will likely end up going back to how they were. This may feel comforting, as things return to the status quo, but still try to learn something from the change.

Pisces (Feb. 20 to March 20)

This may be a time where you feel particularly inspired and outgoing. Approach this week with energy and zeal, trusting in yourself to keep on task. Lead others with your passions.