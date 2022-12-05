Aries (March 21 to April 20)

As you go into the coming week, now is a good time to think about yourself. Focus on self care and don’t feel obligated to change yourself for others. You may feel at odds with the world around your inner peace.

Taurus (April 21 to May 20)

You may feel hurt by something or someone around you. Although this has impacted you, now is a time to get a fresh start and look forward. Take the time to improve yourself and don’t be afraid to interact with others.

Gemini (May 21 to June 22)

As you go forward, this is the right time to save and act cautiously. While times may seem good, be sure to take the opportunity to build yourself a safety net in case they go bad.

Cancer (June 23 to July 21)

You are on the tipping point of a new beginning. Try and take a second to reflect on what you could get rid of in your life that’s holding you back, as well as what is best for you going forward. Embrace new ideas that come to you, but try not to rush in head-first.

Leo (July 22 to Aug. 23)

You may feel trapped in your life right now with authority figures watching you. While this may feel suffocating, it may lead to a feeling of accomplishment when you finish what you’re working on.

Virgo (Aug. 24 to Sept. 23)

Things may feel at odds around you and like you are torn between your long term goals and short term pleasures. Try to look for new solutions and find happiness where you can.

Libra (Sept 24 to Oct 23)

You may find yourself losing hope. If you’ve tried to begin a new journey, things may not go well and might lead to you feeling disappointed with the outcome. While not through a fault of your own, your energy for the project may disappear.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 to Nov. 22)

You may feel yourself in battle with both yourself and those around you in coming times. You may feel like you have to compete for what you want, or that those around you are out for you. While thoughts may cause you to be unhappy, try and focus on what you want in the long term as well as embrace those around you that support you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23 to Dec. 21)

You may feel stressed about a personal project or goal you are working on. While the expectations are set by yourself, they can still cause strife if you feel you aren’t meeting them. Try and step back and remember why you were invested in this in the first place. Don’t burn yourself out.

Capricorn (Dec 21 to Jan 20)

While things may be going good in your life, you may feel uneasy or out of place internally. Try and find inner peace and accept what good things come to you. Things will be good if you allow them into your life.

Aquarius (Jan. 21 to Feb. 19)

Now should be a time to rest and put yourself in a good place. Try and save, whether financially or emotionally. Don’t feel that you have to worry about major changes and enjoy the time you have.

Pisces (Feb. 20 to March 20)

You may feel that someone has put you somewhere you feel you don’t belong. Try and follow what you want for yourself, even if that means having conflict with others. Do what will make you feel at peace before doing what will please others.