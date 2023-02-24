Maine Campus Media would like to recognize the work of one of our excellent copy editors, Emmit Loguidice.

Emmit is a second-year at the University of Maine, from Belvidere, NJ. They have been a copy editor for Maine Campus since the fall 2022 semester. They have shown up to production every week ready to edit many articles, and have repeatedly stepped up when we were short staffed.

Emmit currently studies animal science with a minor in zoology. One day they wish to be a wildlife photographer, but ultimately they hope to have any employment that involves animals. Their absolute favorite animal is chickens.

In their free time, Emmit enjoys drawing. Their favorite location on the UMaine campus is the Littlefield Ornamentals Trial Garden.

Thank you Emmit for all the work you do for Maine Campus Media!