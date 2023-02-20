On Tuesday, Feb. 14, the General Student Senate (GSS) shared their weekly reports and discussed upcoming events, including the possible return of students’ favorite dining halls, Wells and Oakes Room.

The meeting began with Turning Point USA appearing before the senate to receive preliminary recognition as a club. The senate voted in favor of preliminary recognition.

Advisor to student government Lauri Sidelko reported that the Winter Carnival is next week. It will be Star Wars themed, and there will be a social media contest, a bonfire with hot chocolate, service projects, Star Wars trivia, a small business fair, laser tag and casino night. All information is available on the Center for Student Involvement’s website and social media.

Advisor Sidelko also reported that a fentanyl strip testing program and narcan training will soon become available at the Student Wellness Center.

Services representative Memphis Peterson reported that he had a meeting with Tad Stone of services regarding the new Sodexo deal. This deal consists of $7 million going directly to upscaling dining services. Wells is tentatively being planned to open in the upcoming fall semester, and will have a pub as well as an automated digital market. Debate is still ongoing as to whether or not the Oakes room will be reopened. Focus groups are still being held and students are strongly encouraged to attend.

Faculty Senate student representative Kate Kemper reported that the faculty senate discussed the expansion of the on-campus child care center — potentially an $8 million renovation — and changes to gen-ed requirements. For example, the senate mentioned adding an immersion requirement that would require students to participate in an internship.

Former GSS President Alyssa Ciasullo brought an act to the floor which would send a petition to the Faculty Senate that would urge them to consider Dead Week. During Dead Week, there would be no assignments, tests or quizzes for a week long period before finals in each semester. After discussion and debate, the senate voted to table the act indefinitely.

Several acts were brought before the senate for approval. The first was an act to allocate funds to the Back Country Squatters in the amount of $1,450.95 for stoves, insulated sleeping bags and a Garmin Inreach yearly subscription for winter camping trips. The senate voted in favor of this act.

The second was an act to allocate funds to the Black Student Union in the amount of $4,635 for hair supplies, insurance and a reservation fee. The senate voted in favor of this act.

The final act was to allocate funds to the Student Construction Association for $3,600 for hotels for their CONEXPO event in Las Vegas.

VP for Student Entertainment Owen Hebda reported that the upcoming concert on April 21 is in need of volunteers. If interested, please contact VP Hebda at owen.hebda@maine.edu.

Commuter and Nontraditional Students representative Cameryn Hammill reported that there will be a free pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday in the Commuter and Nontraditional Students Lounge.

VP of Financial Affairs Paige Allen brought a discussion to the floor regarding a slight increase to the student activity fee. As Student Government Inc. operates within the budget of the student activity fee, this would directly increase the Student Government Inc. budget. At the moment the current unallocated funds are at a record low for this point in the year. This resolution will likely be brought before the senate in next week’s meeting.

Acting GSS President Connor Bray gave his executive report detailing the future appointment for the vacant GSS Vice President position. Student senator Michael Delorge has since been appointed as the vice president of the student body.