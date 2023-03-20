Aries (March 21 to April 20)

This will be a good time to work practically and find joy in work. Do things that you enjoy doing and see the benefits of your hobbies. Things can be for both joy and practical meaning.

Taurus (April 21 to May 20)

Things will go well between you and those around you. Don’t be afraid of being yourself, as others will celebrate you for your uniqueness. Hiding your thoughts and feelings won’t win any favors, especially among friends.

Gemini (May 21 to June 22)

You may be feeling an unease with those around you and are pulling away as a response. Try to find new ways to deal with others and have confidence in yourself. While it can be difficult to confront situations, try to be bold instead of retreating.

Cancer (June 23 to July 21)

You may be feeling a lot of anxiety over your thoughts or actions. Try to let go of what worries you before looking at new ways to go about your life. Evaluate things logically and plan what will need to be done while you try to overcome emotional hurdles.

Leo (July 22 to Aug. 23)

You may be looking to try new things with others. Fresh ideas and new ways to do things may be good for you, so talk with peers about what you want. You don’t need to hold things all by yourself, so be willing to delegate.

Virgo (Aug. 24 to Sept. 23)

Things may be close to feeling full. While you may have had trouble or have been working towards a goal, now is the final push before getting what you want.

Libra (Sept. 24 to Oct.23)

You may be feeling at a loss. While there are places where you are confident in yourself and your ideas, you may be thrust into situations where you have less experience. Don’t be afraid to learn, but don’t underestimate yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 to Nov. 22)

This may be a transition point for you. Be sure to communicate with others. While things begin to go well, embrace them and share your new successes with others. If you have worries, share those too.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23 to Dec. 21)

You may find yourself between new ideas and goals you wish to pursue and are unsure which is best. Whether you aim for stability or for passion, push yourself to give things your all.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 to Jan. 20)

You may find yourself feeling overconfident in a situation. Do not mistake passion for capability and be willing to take advice from those more experienced than you, lest you find yourself disappointed.

Aquarius (Jan. 21 to Feb.19)

Be willing to try new things, even if they seem daunting. Don’t shy away from new experiences and see how other perspectives can change and influence you for the better.

Pisces (Feb. 20 to March 20)

You may find yourself at odds with yourself and conflicted about your beliefs or relationships. While you may have to stop and dwell on these thoughts, be confident in whatever you do choose and all will be well.