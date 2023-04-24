Aries (March 21 to April 20)

Even as things feel rough, try to push through. Don’t let your emotions get the best of you and keep a clear head. Things will go well for you, so just try to quell your anxieties.

Taurus (April 21 to May 20)

You may find yourself being more self-centered than is best for you. While it is good to think of oneself and well-being, you may find your ego in the way and are unable to communicate with others because of this. Take a step back and reflect.

Gemini (May 21 to June 22)

You may find your relationships with others to be dependent on your moods. As your emotions change, your opinions on others might too, and this can cause strife. Try to reach out so others know what you’re thinking.

Cancer (June 23 to July 21)

Be confident in the things you feel. Follow your gut and try to stand your ground against other’s thoughts. Bring energy and others will follow you.

Leo (July 22 to Aug. 23)

Try to indulge yourself and your own needs. Now is a good time to treat yourself and make sure you’re in a good headspace for the coming times.

Virgo (Aug. 24 to Sept. 23)

It may be hard to feel in control at times. While there may be chaos in your life, try to compensate by doing what you can. Give yourself room for error and plan ahead. Now isn’t the time to procrastinate.

Libra (Sept. 24 to Oct. 23)

You may find yourself busy in the coming times and this can cause you to have trouble with others. Being busy can disrupt your ability to hang out with friends. Try to find a balance between your work and social life. Don’t trap yourself in isolation.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 to Nov. 22)

Try to keep yourself in an optimistic mindset. As you go about your life, try not to get in your own way. Don’t isolate yourself in your emotions and try to put yourself out there, even when it’s hard.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23 to Dec. 21)

Be bold in yourself and your energy. Don’t stress hard about the little things and try to look at a bigger picture. Be assertive about things you like and want, without feeling like you have to change for others.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 to Jan. 20)

Try not to take too much onto your plate. As things get busy, look for time to yourself. Don’t get bogged down and lose your energy. Know when enough is enough.

Aquarius (Jan. 21 to Feb. 19)

Now is the time to be independent and self-expressing. Be empowered in what you feel and let it show. While it can be easy to reflect those around you, try to keep hold of your true self.

Pisces (Feb. 20 to March 20)

Give everything your all in the coming weeks. Show your creative side and don’t be afraid to push your own boundaries. While you do have limitations, don’t let yourself be confined; test them.