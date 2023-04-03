Aries (March 21 to April 20)

Put your best foot forward in the coming week. Think about how you can drive those you work with and be the best leader you can be.

Taurus (April 21 to May 20)

As you go into group efforts, try to balance your own creativity and ideas with the need to get along with others. Try to keep things balanced and calm, not just for yourself but for those around you.

Gemini (May 21 to June 22)

You may find that things are going to calm down soon. While things have been fierce and hectic, you are approaching a time of calm. Try to push through.

Cancer (June 23 to July 21)

You may find you have a lot of energy. Try to keep things looking up and go with the flow. Don’t get brought down by the little things.

Leo (July 22 to Aug. 23)

Embrace your feelings in the time to come. Allow yourself to react emotionally and try to drive yourself to create change where it is needed. It’s okay to put yourself first so long as you aren’t needlessly harming others.

Virgo (Aug. 24 to Sept. 23)

You may find your mental state starting to balance out. Try to do things for your own well-being. Treat yourself. While you may try to rationalize everything, know that some things need an emotional approach.

Libra (Sept. 24 to Oct. 23)

Try to channel your inner balance in the time to come. Even if life throws stressful things your way, breathe through it and do what you need to keep your cool.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 to Nov. 22)

You may find yourself acting as a rock, even if things are chaotic around you. While your emotions may start to get the best of you later on, do what you can to help others along the way. You may need to think outside the box, so be ready to innovate with your thinking.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23 to Dec. 21)

Try to keep your emotions in check in the times to come. While you may feel passions pulling you in a million different directions, try to think through things and follow a single path.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 to Jan. 20)

While you’re usually a rational person, sometimes you might get fired up about something. This isn’t a bad thing, but know when you’re taking it too far. Don’t get caught up in the moment

Aquarius (Jan. 21 to Feb. 19)

Once you’ve put your mind to something, you will go for it. Look for ways to apply this to your mental health and self-betterment. You deserve to enjoy the things around you. You may feel drawn to help others, but it’s important to help yourself too.

Pisces (Feb. 20 to March 20)

You may find yourself put between a rock and a hard place. Don’t overbook yourself. While you may want to do everything and help everyone who needs it, know when it’s too much. Be realistic about what you’re able to do and prioritize what is most important to you.