03/26

At 11:03 a.m. the University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) received a report of theft from Androscoggin Hall. An estimated $500 worth of clothing was stolen from a washing machine.

At 2:21 p.m. officers arrived at Theta Chi Fraternity House on College Avenue after someone reported their cell phone was stolen. Using Find My iPhone, the fraternity brother located the phone near Patch Hall, and officers successfully retrieved the phone.

At 11:47 p.m. UMPD responded to Cumberland Hall after someone reported smelling marijuana.

03/27

At 10 a.m. officers received a report of theft at Gannett Hall. Someone stole a bicycle.

At 3:42 p.m. UMPD arrived at Lambda Chi Alpha International Fraternity House on College Avenue for a complaint of loud music. When officers arrived, the fraternity brothers complied and turned down the music.

03/28

At 1:02 p.m. UMPD responded to Dunn Hall after someone called in about a backpack in the bathroom smelling like marijuana. Assuming the backpack had marijuana, the officers brought it back to the UMaine Police Department. However, they found no illegal substances, and a student coincidentally called moments later to report their backpack stolen from the bathroom.