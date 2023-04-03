The Pre-Law Society is an excellent resource for students interested in law school or law in general. Camden Olson, a second-year member of Pre-Law Society, provides more insight into the club.

“The UMaine Pre-Law Society’s primary objective is to support and aid students interested in pursuing a career in the legal profession or attending law school upon graduation. The society serves as a platform for members to learn about the legal field and network with legal professionals,” Olson said.

With informational workshops on resume building, LinkedIn help, LSAT test preparation and many more, this club is a valuable resource that you will not want to miss out on. It is also worth mentioning that there is absolutely no need to be dedicated to law school to join, any interest level is welcome.

The club also hosts guest speakers who are in a legal profession, related to the legal field or experienced in tools that may help a student interested in legal studies. Recently, the club hosted guest speaker Ben Paris, who is a former LSAT question writer for Kaplan testing. This was a great experience and provided students planning on applying to law school with some very valuable insight on the LSATs and what to expect.

“The best part of the UMaine Pre-Law Society for many members is connecting with other students at the university who share an interest in the legal profession and learning from professionals from a variety of backgrounds,” Olson said. “The club offers a unique experience, providing members with the opportunity to interact with legal professionals in a one-on-one or small group setting, which is not easily accessible elsewhere. The club has helped members understand their desire to attend law school and shape their interests while pursuing a law degree.”

The club also recently hosted a “Careers in Law and Justice Fair” that helped connect students with legal professionals through an open table segment and two panel discussions. There were many professionals that came to speak such as Karen Leck, a special agent from the FBI, Angela Okafor, an immigration attorney for Okafor Law Practice and Steven Knockwood from the Maine Recovery Advocacy Project. This is only to name a few, there were numerous other professionals who came to represent their occupation and give insight to students trying to break into the law world. In addition, there were admissions directors from law schools such as University of Massachusetts, Suffolk School of Law and New England School of Law who spoke on the panels.

The Pre-Law Society meets every Tuesday at 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Career Center, and anyone is welcome to attend. For the meeting on Tuesday, April 4, there will be admissions counselors from University of Connecticut School of Law, Northeastern School of Law, Vermont Law School, and a few more. If you are interested or considering applying to law school, this meeting could be an excellent opportunity for you. If you are interested in joining, feel free to reach out to Camden Olson at camden.olson@maine.edu or Jacob Chaplin at jacob.chaplin@maine.edu for more information.