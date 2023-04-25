We sat down with President-Elect Michael Delorge and Vice President-Elect Keegan Tripp to discuss plans for this semester, future plans for the next year, Maine Days, election results, and more in this week’s episode of Anecdote.

Hosted by Podcast Producer Rose Duane and Maine Campus Editor-in-Chief Grace Blanchard.

Produced by Rose Duane. Graphics by Delaney Burns. Theme music and transitions are composed by Sam Blanchard.