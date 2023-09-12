Horoscopes for the week of September 10 to 15, 2023

Aries (March 21 to April 20)

Look for a sense of inner balance in the coming weeks. While you may have jumped headfirst into the new semester, now it is time to settle into a routine and find some stability. Remember to stop and think and not just work off instinct.

Taurus (April 21 to May 20)

Remember to be yourself when dealing with others. Don’t try to bend to what others want you to be. Show off what makes you you, and good things are sure to follow. Be bold if you have to.

Gemini (May 21 to June 22)

You may be having trouble balancing practicality and reason with your emotions. It can be hard to be tugged in these two opposite directions. While you may want to adapt and please everyone, don’t forget to be true to yourself.

Cancer (June 23 to July 21)

You may find yourself fluctuating between wanting to close yourself off and open up to others. It can be hard to open up, especially when you’ve been hurt by others in the past. Don’t let your past define you though. Be ready to push yourself.

Leo (July 22 to Aug. 23)

You may be stuck in a particular line of thinking. While it’s good to stick to your beliefs, don’t blind yourself to the facts or other possibilities. Be ready to admit when you’re wrong, even when it may hurt to do so.

Virgo (Aug. 24 to Sept. 23)

You may find yourself having a mental block. You might become frustrated when you try to talk to others or think a problem through, as you come up to a mental brick wall. Don’t try and force your way through but find ways around it. Explain things in a different way. Sleep on a problem. Remember it doesn’t all have to make sense right this second.

Libra (Sept. 24 to Oct. 23)

Put your best foot forward. Now is the time to try and get involved with others. Have confidence in yourself and what you bring to the table. You may find yourself brimming with the desire to get out there, and you shouldn’t be afraid to do so.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 to Nov. 22)

You may find yourself feeling frustrated. While you want to move forward with a project or improve yourself, something always seems to get in the way. Don’t let yourself get swept up in things not going your way. Have patience.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23 to Dec. 21)

Be ready to find alternate solutions. Sometimes it’s plain old bad luck that will get in your way. Try not to be so stuck on one path and be willing to seek out a new one when yours gets tough. There’s no harm in switching gears.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 to Jan. 20)

Be ready to go with the flow. While you may want to be the one in control, things won’t always work that way. Sometimes you’re going to get swept up. Listen to your emotions and go easy on yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 21 to Feb. 19)

You may find yourself feeling lost. While you try to stay true to yourself, something might have shaken your view. It’s time to look inward and take the time to assess who it is you want to be.

Pisces (Feb. 20 to March 20)

While you pride yourself on being able to help others, you may have reached a limit. You don’t always have to have the solution for others, or be the one to help out. Know when it’s okay to say no or when something is above you. Put yourself first.