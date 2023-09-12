Police Beat 09/04 to 09/09

09/04:

Around 11 a.m. a littering complaint was issued by a canoer in the Stillwater River who noticed excessive garbage near the Fiji Fraternity House.

At 2 a.m. the University of Maine Police Department received a report from Hancock Hall regarding an intoxicated individual on the second floor. That person was transported to Northern Light Hospital shortly thereafter.

09/05:

At 6 a.m. UMPD received a call about criminal mischief taking place in Somerset Hall, as the fire signs were knocked off the ceiling and consequently destroyed. The violator in question left the scene before police arrival.

Around 2:30 p.m. there was an informational complaint from the Bears Den about repeated thievery. They requested that UMPD be in the area around lunchtime to dissuade that behavior.

09/06:

At 10 p.m. there was a minor car accident in front of Hilltop Dining. No one was injured, but there was vehicle damage.

09/07:

Around 6 p.m. there was a noise complaint made against 107 College Ave. There was a group riding dirt bikes on the front lawn.

09/08:

There was a theft reported from Hart Hall just before 3 p.m. by an individual who claimed their backpack was stolen. The police tracked it with an air tag to find it had actually been located by another student outside of the Library – who posted on YikYak in search of its owner.

At 6:30 p.m. a call was made to UMPD regarding property damage at the Steam Lot.

09/09:

There was a noise complaint at 1 a.m. about a group of people in Androscoggin Hall screaming obscenities in the hallway. Upon UMPD’s arrival at the scene, they all dispersed. There was also an intoxication complaint from Gannett around 10 p.m. The intoxicated male was transported to the hospital.