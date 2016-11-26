GSS discusses possible moratorium on marijuana imposed by towns of Orono, Old Town

New Senators and Officer Appointments

Auyon ‘Alex’ Rahman was sworn in as new chair of the Fair Election Practices Commission (FEPC).

Club Presentations

The Dressage Club reported on their five successful shows this semester and thanked the senate for their funding.

The Engineers Without Borders (EWB) thanked the senate for funding the hotel costs for their attendance at the EWB New England Regional Conference in Boston, Mass.

The Equestrian Team reported on their successful season, having tied with UNH and Dartmouth, as well as having three members qualify for regionals.

Fast Pitch Softball thanked the senate for their funding over the semester and reported that one of their members was named national pitcher of the week by the National Collegiate Scouting Association (NCSA).

The Green Team thanked the senate for granting their request for $720 to sponsor a bus for Take Pride in Acadia Day.

Senator Begin spoke on behalf of the Intramural Sports Council regarding the successful National Flag Football Tournament.

The Sophomore Owls thanked the Student Government for continuing to be a great partner in holding the Haunted Trails event, though unfortunately, the original date and rain date both fell through.

The Students for the Exploration and Development of Space (SEDS) thanked the senate for funding their trip to the Space Conference at Purdue University, where they had the chance to see the propulsion labs and heard lectures on astrobiology contagion and satellite markets.

The Women’s Ultimate Frisbee Team thanked the senate for funding their most successful season yet, reaching the semifinals in their first tournament this semester.

Executive Reports

President Kevin Bois thanked the clubs that presented, before discussing the ISA Coffee Hour, which will be held by the senate in the North Pod on Friday, Dec. 2 from 3:30-5:30. He had also met with Chief Business Officer Claire Strickland to discuss the details regarding the 2018 tuition increase, which he urged the body to support moving forward.

Vice President Jared Dumas talked with Dean Dana about the potential changes to the campus climate and environment post-2016 election.

Vice President for Student Organizations Jacob Johnson has been working on consolidating communication methods between different colleges and organizations.

Periodic Reports

Board of Trustees Representative Samuel Borer reported on the back-to-back meetings last Sunday and Monday. Student Representatives, coordinating with Vice Chancellor of Affairs, are planning to have a listening tour about student’s academic affairs. There was also discussion of the current campus climate. Over the past week, a slew of harassment and borderline hate crimes on UMS campuses that weren’t directed to Campus Police have been dealt with internally. The Board will discuss ways to move forward to ensure everyone is safe on UMS campuses in the future.

After the results of Maine Question 1, both the Orono Town Council and the Old Town City Council are considering imposing a moratorium on marijuana.

For the ROTC, the past Tuesday and Thursday was dedicated to water survival training. The majority of cadets showed up and passed. Fitness events began on Monday and will continue until end of semester.

Director of Communications Cody Rubner finally gained Facebook access, with 500 likes and counting. He also talked about a possible unified president platform for student organizations, with further details coming in the future.

The Provost Council held their first budget discussion today, where they began finalizing the budget for 2017 and working on the budget for 2018. The University of Maine system currently has $253 million in revenue, half from tuition and fees. 59 percent of expenditures is set aside for paying employees and 17 percent is for scholarships. The 2018 budget is being written with 2,300 incoming students in mind. The next budget discussion is tentatively scheduled for January.

Reports of Standing Committees­­­­

The Political Activism Committee plans to hold an event for all political groups represented on campus in the hopes of helping the recovery process after the ordeal that was the 2016 election.

The UMS/Student Government Association Conference Planning Committee will hold its next meeting via Google Hangout on Monday Nov. 21, at 3 p.m. Anyone on campus is welcome to join.

Representative Board Reports

The Student-Athlete Advisory will be holding “Dodge for a Cause,” a dodgeball tournament for athletes to raise money to give a family in the Bangor area Christmas presents, on Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. They hope to hold a similar event for all students in the spring semester.

The Honors College Student Advisory Board has begun planning for Martin Luther King Day of Service. They hope to partner with other student organizations to hold a clothing drive for Syrian refugees.

Community Association Reports

The Student Heritage Alliance Council discussed Multicultural Thanksgiving preparations at their last meeting. They also discussed ways to improve their bonds with the Multicultural Office and plan events with them in future.

The Student Women’s Alliance saw a significant membership boost after the election. The date for the Clothing Swap event has been set for Dec. 5. Auditions for the Vagina Monologues will be on Nov. 30, exact location and time to be announced.

Wilde Stein reported on the successful Gay Thanksgiving event. They haven’t had a meeting since a recent political change-over, but predict a boost in membership. They will also hold Transgender Day of Remembrance on Dec. 2.

New Business

Mock Trial was granted $1,100 to cover registration, hotel and travel expenses for the Invitational and Regional Tournaments at Quinnipiac University and Boston College, respectively.

Alternative Breaks was granted $4,450 to cover transportation for spring break trips to work with various social issues and organizations, such as Woodstock Farm Animal Sanctuary and Friends of Rockaway.

An act to modify the Financial Policies of UMSG, Inc. to establish a direct link between the Director of Communications and student groups via an improved form for media requests to the Senate passed. The new policy will allow for improved communication and exposure for events, as well as allow the form to be updated as needed.

African Students Association requested $1,600 for food and venue costs for their annual Hunger Banquet fundraising dinner on Dec. 9. The motion was modified to match their original request of $2,000, then granted.

The senate moved to support the proposal to cancel classes the day of the UMaine Graduate and Undergraduate Research Symposium. Being held during the day in Bangor, the symposium has seen a staggeringly low attendance. All classes would be cancelled, barring classes only held on that day of the week. This proposal will be addressed during the President’s Council meeting on Wednesday.

The senate passed an act to support the reactivation of the Women’s Resource Center and will work with administration to make it happen. The Student Women’s Association asked for the senate’s support for many reasons, but mainly so it would help legitimize the organization’s concerns. Center services include providing information about resources in greater Bangor area for emotional support, distributing affordable contraceptives and hygiene products, providing safe spaces and emotional support following domestic or social violence and connecting with other campus organizations, such as the Rainbow Resource Center.

The Student Heritage Alliance Council requested $262.95 for their Multicultural Thanksgiving in the Estabrooke Ballroom on Nov. 17. The motion passed.

There is no senate meeting next week. Vice President Dumas wishes everyone a good Thanksgiving Break.