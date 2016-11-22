Transfer Wes Myers helps lead the Black Bear’s basketball

The game was even for the first half when Maine visited Longwood University Sunday, Nov. 13. The lead changed 11 times in the first 20 minutes. Then the Black Bears took control as third-year Wes Myers registered back-to-back free throws to increase Maine’s lead to 10. In the second-half, Wes took control, listing eight points, two rebounds and a steal to help Maine reach an 80-58 victory.

The 6-foot-2-inch guard from Brooklyn, N.Y. has been playing clutch all season. He is currently leading the team in points with 64, averaging 16 per game. Off the official record, Myers also registered 18 points versus the University of Maine at Fort Kent, a team high. Myers dropped another team high versus Virginia Tech, hitting 18 points in that game as well.

This season is looking good for Myers, especially since he is coming off a season of ineligibility due to NCAA transfer rules.

“The biggest obstacle I faced was probably the transfer process,” Myers noted. “Trying to adapt to a new coaching staff and new teammates.”

It seems as if Myers has caught his footing, currently ranked sixth in America East standings for points even though Maine has played one less game than many of the other competitors.

Myers’ talent has forced him to play into a leadership role for the rest of the Black Bears. Other players look to Myers to set the tone and the mentality on game day.

“Usually he is always making jokes and cracking guys up but then when it comes to games his intensity is so noticeable that it makes others around him match it,” fourth-year Marko Pirovic said.

Pirovic has also been a scoring threat this season, knocking down 14 points and collecting three offensive rebounds this year. Pirovic realized that some of his success can be attributed to how lethal Myers is on the court.

“He helps create on offence and is such a threat on the offensive end that it opens up the court for all the other guys because people are so worried about him.”

Myers hopes the less experienced players will notice his work ethic.

“I just try to work hard and compete,” Myers said. “For my younger teammates I try to set the bar with my intensity. I believe proper preparation prevents poor performance.”

Apart from his scoring, Myers is also a rebounding fiend. He has picked up 24 registered rebounds so far, adding an additional eight in games off the official record. That total leads the Black Bears and is currently enough to place him fourth in the league. Of those 24 rebounds, 16 of them have been on the defensive end of the court. Head Coach Bob Walsh appreciates Wes’ ability to excel on both ends.

“He gets to the rim, he gets fouled a lot, he can score the basketball, but we need him to be a great competitor and a leader defensively,” Walsh said. “We expect him to make his teammates better on both sides of the ball every time he’s out on the court.”

Wes’ natural ability aside, most people who interact with Wes appreciate his love of the game.

“He’s a lot of fun to coach because he loves to play,” Walsh said, “He just loves to play basketball. He loves being out there, he’s out there every minute of every drill, he’s one of those guys that doesn’t want to sub out in practice, wants to play every position.”

For Wes, it’s all for one goal.

“For this season I expect to win,” Myers said. “Play every game like it’s my last. Do whatever it takes for my team to win. I’m just trying to strive for greatness and be the best I can be.”

Look for Wes Myers to be an impact player this season and to keep leading Maine’s basketball program.