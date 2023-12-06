How to crochet a beanie 

With winter break approaching, the cold is coming. What better way to combat this weather than by doing a fun activity? I started crocheting beanies for family and friends last year to give meaningful yet simple gifts.
This pattern is one of the easier ones, in my opinion, since it doesn’t do a circle base but instead more of a rectangle base. This pattern is good for all ranges of expertise, and videos will be linked below if you need help with the basics.
Supplies:
- Yarn
- Scissors
- Crochet hook
(Note: Any yarn can be used; just match it with the correct size hook. The size of the hook used can be found on the label of the yarn)
Step 1:
Crochet a base chain of single loops that measure around 13 inches.
Step 2:
Skip a loop, and do a half-double crochet into the second to last loop.
Step 3:
Crochet a half-double into each loop for the rest of the row, and at the end of the row, chain one and turn.
Step 4:
Continue step three until the rectangle is long enough to wrap around the head. (note- this yarn is stretched out, so it looks as if it gets smaller, but it does not)
Step 5:
Once the desired length is reached, fold the rectangle in half and do half-double crochets to join the two sides.
Step 6:
After around 10 double-half crochets, flip the beanie inside out and continue to double-half crochets. At the end, cut the string long enough to be sewn into the top
Step 7:
Sew the top together by weaving in and out of the top loops.
Step 8:
Finally, turn the beanie inside out again and sew the remaining hole in the center.
Videos:
How to do a half double crochet
Lana Kenoyer provided all photographs in article.