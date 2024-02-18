Lovely horoscopes for the week of Valentine’s Day

Aries (March 21 to April 20)

Don’t hold back your emotions this Valentine’s Day. Be open about your feelings and overcome any anxieties you may have. Even if things don’t go perfectly, putting all your cards on the table is better.

Taurus (April 21 to May 20)

Know that you are loved for who you are. Show your Valentine (or Valentines!) that you appreciate them by doing something unique together. Your loved ones will appreciate seeing and spending time with the real you.

Gemini (May 21 to June 22)

Make sure to communicate with your loved ones, even if they’re far away physically. Don’t be too stubborn, and let others have a say in your plans. Go with the flow, let go, and don’t get too caught up in how you want things to go.

Cancer (June 23 to July 21)

If you want to show your loved ones you care, think about how they’ll best understand your emotions. Consider their love language, whether it’s doing something for them, getting them a gift, or sending a reassuring message.

Leo (July 22 to Aug. 23)

Be selfless on Valentine’s Day. While you may have a set idea of what you want to do, let your loved ones plan.

Virgo (Aug. 24 to Sept. 23)

Even if you don’t have the means to show your love in the way you want, don’t let that stop you from trying. Do your best to express your authentic appreciation.

Libra (Sept. 24 to Oct. 23)

Take the initiative to show your love for others. Don’t wait for someone else to make plans or reach out; be the first to let people know you care about them. They’ll appreciate it.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 to Nov. 22)

You may struggle with getting your plans to go the way you want. Even if things feel imperfect, that doesn’t mean the sentiment isn’t there. Try to look on the bright side and make do with what you find there.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23 to Dec. 21)

While you may not have any grand plans for Valentine’s Day, that doesn’t mean you can’t make the most of it. Reach out to your loved ones, and do something just for yourself. Show people you care in small ways.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 to Jan. 20)

Try to give yourself up to the joy of spending time with loved ones, even if it means putting responsibilities aside for a moment. Give yourself time to just be without worrying about tomorrow.

Aquarius (Jan. 21 to Feb. 19)

Give yourself the care you need. Don’t lose yourself in trying to do things for others; make sure you appreciate yourself. Change your habits to establish more time for what you want to do.

Pisces (Feb. 20 to March 20)

While you may be unable to show your love to the degree you want, that doesn’t mean it isn’t felt. Trust that your loved ones understand your intentions, even if things don’t come out perfectly.