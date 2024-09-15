Letter from the Editor

Dear Maine Campus Readers,

Thank you for returning back after a summer of silence from us. If you are new here, welcome. We strive to maintain a line of communication for students and staff to share their thoughts, ideas or concerns. The question we will continue to pose throughout this academic year is “What do you want from your student newspaper?”

The Maine Campus seeks to collaborate, improve and involve its readers directly. It starts with you. Employee contact information is available on our website. If you are interested in using your skills to help evolve the paper, please email me at eic@mainecampus.com with your resume and other materials depending on the respective role.

After nearly five years of being an online-only organization, The Maine Campus is returning to print. Though we will continue with weekly publication to mainecampus.com, there will also be monthly paper editions, available for free, all across school grounds. Each copy will include the featured articles of each month, a crossword puzzle, comics and redeemable coupons. Keep an eye out for the first edition available this October.

We are also reintroducing videography. The team is led by Evan Soucy, who will produce weekly videos for Youtube and other social media platforms. There will be investigative content, educational How-To videos and introductions to student and faculty leaders on campus. Soucy will interview people on campus about current issues and their experiences as UMaine students. The first post includes footage of several student organizations at the 2024 Involvement Fair.

One goal of the Maine Campus is to increase community engagement. We ask representatives of various organizations, department faculty and students to consider submitting guest essays to us. It serves as a method to reach others outside of regular communication.

Another way to get involved with us is to purchase an advertisement in the paper or merchandise designed by Illustrator Tilia Baratta. We are currently selling sticker sheets, and plan to introduce new products this year, such as T-shirts and tote bags. The funds will go towards the cost of printing. The Maine Campus recently moved to Room 143 of the Memorial Union, and we’d love it if you stopped by. Our door is always open to visitors.

Sincerely,

Sofia Langlois, Editor-in-Chief