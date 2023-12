“The people in town are really nice and they, whenever possible, love being involved in the events that the university puts on. I know we had a ‘Fall Fest’ just recently, and we’re planning a ‘Spring Fest’ for this upcoming semester where we have vendors from the town come in and people would donate so that we could run a raffle with gift baskets, and everyone was super happy to hear about that, and all the vendors I went and talked to were really excited about the idea and really excited about being involved with the college and the community together,” Rocca said.