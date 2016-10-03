Six former Black nears Inducted into Hall of Fame

The University of Maine inducted six new members to their Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 30, in an event hosted at the Black Bear Inn in downtown Orono.

Joining the University of Maine Athletic Hall of Fame during the ceremony was record-setting quarterback Jake Eaton, baseball player Andy Hartung, field hockey player Margaret Henrick, wrestling journalist and motivator Bob McPhee, track-and-field standout Johanna Riley and soccer star Edward Woodbrey II.

Eaton was a three-year starting quarterback for the Black Bears from 2000-2002. He led Maine to the 2001 and 2002 Atlantic 10 Championship and was team MVP both seasons. He holds school records in completion percentage (.659) in 2000 and for career completion percentage (.594).

Riley ran loose in both indoor and outdoor track and field from 1994-1998. In 1997, she was the individual New England champion in the indoor pentathlon where she scored 3,507 points. That was a school record for 15 years before being shattered in 2012.

Henrick was a four-year field hockey player from 1992-1995. In Henrick’s sophomore season, she was named National Field Hockey Coaches Association all-regional honorable mention. In her junior year, she was an all-regional second teamer and in her senior year, she was an all-regional first-team member. Her sophomore, junior and senior year she was named first team All-America East. In 1996 after her playing days were over at Maine, she became an assistant coach for her head coach, Terry Kix.

Hartung was a three-year letterman on the Maine baseball team from 1988-1990. In his senior year he batted .414, which is still the highest single-season batting average in UMaine history for a player with 200 or more at-bats. That same season he had 76 RBIs which is the second best in UMaine history. After playing at Maine, Hartung went on to play six seasons in professional baseball.

Woodbrey was a four-year soccer standout at Maine in the years 1973-1976. He stands alone as the only Black Bear to be named to the All-Yankee conference and All-New England teams twice (in both 1973 and 1975). Woodbrey led the Black Bears in scoring his last three seasons on the team. He was team captain in his senior season.

McPhee was a celebrated wrestler for Stephens High School in Rumford, Maine before sustaining a brain stem contusion during a football game in 1976 that left him quadriplegic. He went through five years of rehabilitation and uses a voice synthesizer. McPhee helped coach the Maine wrestling team as an assistant coach in 1983-1984 in a season where they went 9-4. He was a co-sports editor at the Maine Campus. He attended both Husson and UMaine for college.

The 2016 Hall of Fame class was selected by an M Club committee and approved by UMaine President Susan J. Hunter.