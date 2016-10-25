Police beat for Oct. 23

Oct. 14

TP for no one

7:27 a.m. – University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) officers responded to a student report of criminal mischief in a bathroom at Fogler Library. The student called complaining of what appeared to be purposeful destruction of a bathroom stall. Upon arrival, UMPD officers found a toilet clogged and the toilet paper dispenser removed from its mounting on the wall. The officers determined the damage to be intentional. There are no suspects at this time and the estimated cost of damage is $50.

Oct. 15

Check the backpack, Jack

1:39 a.m. – UMPD officers responded to a Resident Assistant (RA) complaint at Penobscot Hall of an intoxicated female on the third floor. Officers arrived on the scene to assess the situation and found first-year student Aurore Looney, who was visibly under the influence of alcohol. Officers asked Looney if she had any alcohol on her and Looney cooperated with the officers, handing over her backpack which contained a bottle of Smirnoff vodka as well as two mason jars containing small amounts of marijuana. Looney was summonsed for possessing a usable amount of marijuana and was referred to Judicial Affairs (JA) for both offenses.

Tailgate Jailbait

11:32 p.m. – During the tailgating event prior to the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, UMPD officers responded to a disturbance call in the tailgating area outside of the Alfond Stadium. Officers arrived on the scene and assessed two men, Vincent Ortolano, 21 and David Linton, 22, trespassing warnings for causing a disturbance and were asked not to return to the tailgating event. Soon after, the two men returned to the tailgating area and were arrested on site for trespassing and transported to Penobscot County Jail.

Oct. 17

Parking just got a whole lot harder

8:11 p.m. – UMPD officers responded to a theft call at York Hall, where a student reported their parking pass was stolen. The student claimed the university parking pass was stolen from the student’s unlocked vehicle overnight. There are no suspects at this time.

Oct. 18

Bad blood

10:43 a.m. – UMPD officers responded to a harassment call at the New Balance Recreation and Fitness Center between two male subjects who had a dispute. One of the male subjects works at the recreation center, while the other has no affiliation with the university. The male who works at the recreation center told officers that he and the other male subject had been feuding over a breakup and that the unaffiliated male was regularly visiting the recreation center to confront him. The unaffiliated male was ordered to leave campus by the responding UMPD officer. Neither subjects were summonsed for a crime.