Horoscopes for the week of Oct. 16 to 20, 2023

Aries (March 21 to April 20)

Go boldly into whatever you have to do. Even if life throws obstacles at you, deal with them head-on. You have the power to push through.

Taurus (April 21 to May 20)

You may be having a hard time with having people accept you. Those around you may want you to tone yourself down or fit in more. Know that you don’t have to change for others. Don’t sacrifice yourself for other people’s wants.

Gemini (May 21 to June 22)

Stop waiting for a sign to get something done. While you can visualize what you want to do, you may have trouble getting started. Don’t wait for the perfect moment, or it may pass you by without you realizing it.

Cancer (June 23 to July 21)

You may have something bringing you down, whether it be stressors, the changing seasons, or other factors outside of your control. While it can be hard to find motivation sometimes, try to do what you can to keep your mood up. Don’t just let yourself fall into a bad mood.

Leo (July 22 to Aug. 23)

You may feel that the world is trying to make you change yourself. While losing your sense of self is never fun, you can’t stay stagnant forever. Don’t be so stubborn that you’re unwilling to change for the better.

Virgo (Aug. 24 to Sept. 23)

Be careful with how you say things. What you think may be practical may come off as cold to others. Think about your words and how others may take them in order to avoid misunderstandings.

Libra (Sept. 24 to Oct. 23)

You may be having a difficult time with being kind to yourself. Don’t blame yourself for things outside your control or for others’ reactions to you. While you may feel the desire to fix the problem, don’t get weighed down with trying to fix yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 to Nov. 22)

Keep your head held high. Confidence is the key to powering through bad days. Know that you are where you’re supposed to be, and don’t let self-doubt convince you otherwise. Trust in yourself and defend your decisions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23 to Dec. 21)

Now is the time to get in touch with your emotions. While you may go through the day-to-day not inspecting everything that impacts your mood, it can be helpful to know. Take a closer look at what can change how you feel.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 to Jan. 20)

Find a sweet spot between taking risks and being safe. You need to get out of your comfort zone in order to create change but don’t throw yourself at every opportunity given to you. Be open-minded, but still weigh your options.

Aquarius (Jan. 21 to Feb. 19)

While you have a strong sense of identity, you may be too married to your current idea of who you are. Don’t be fooled into thinking you have everything figured out. Everyone has room to grow, and that includes you.

Pisces (Feb. 20 to March 20)

The world around you may be holding you back right now. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing and gives you time to reflect on what you want done when the opportunity arises. Spend this downtime planning and make sure you have a clear goal in mind before acting.