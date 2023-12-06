Horoscopes for the week of Dec. 4 to 8, 2023

Aries (March 21 to April 20)

When trying to get things done, work towards what you want, but don’t be afraid of switching up the strategy you use to get there. You need to learn to be adaptable in your approach, or you’ll find yourself stuck.

Taurus (April 21 to May 20)

You may find a time of strife between you and others, likely due to your stubbornness. If you’re too fixed in your position, it can lead to problems. It may be time to reexamine how important your stance is.

Gemini (May 21 to June 22)

Something in your path may call for you to think or act in ways that seem foreign to you. Your worldview won’t always have the answers, and you may need to look at a problem from another’s point of view to find a solution.

Cancer (June 23 to July 21)

Try exploring new ways of approaching your goals. If you’ve been stuck with something, try making a drastic change. If you’ve been procrastinating, try to push through it. Keeping to one method may hold you back in the long run.

Leo (July 22 to Aug. 23)

While your personal strength and passions may be confirmed, something may challenge the path you’re on. While you may feel keen to stick to one road, no matter what, you may begin to see the good in change.

Virgo (Aug. 24 to Sept. 23)

While you may typically be a rational person, sometimes it is emotions that push us forward. It is good to live practically, but sometimes you need to let your feelings decide your path and not resist them.

Libra (Sept. 24 to Oct. 23)

You may find yourself opposed to someone who thinks and feels in different ways than you. Lack of communication and empathy can cause strife, even if you want the same thing. Try finding where it is you’ve misunderstood each other.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 to Nov. 22)

It may be your own inability to act or change that is holding you back. When you see others who have what you want, you may be missing the steps they took to get there.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23 to Dec. 21)

You are driven to get where you want, but external factors may hold you back. You may find push-back against your actions, but you can get through them.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 to Jan. 20)

Try to emphasize your resourcefulness. It isn’t always enough just to know a good path to take, so take advantage of all that you have on hand to help get where you want to be. Be ready to change plans at the drop of a hat.

Aquarius (Jan. 21 to Feb. 19)

You may find that your limitations lie in the possibilities you’re able to imagine. You may be unintentionally limiting yourself by not taking everything into account. Try getting a second opinion.

Pisces (Feb. 20 to March 20)

It may be your own compassion that gets you into trouble. It is good to have compassion for others, but if you aren’t willing to say no, you may end up causing more harm than good, at least to yourself.