Study habits of each astrology sign

Aries (March 21 to April 20)

The best way to get your work done is to dive right into it. So long as you know what you need to do, you will do well where you place your energy. Tackle assignments head-on, and don’t wait until the last second.

Taurus (April 21 to May 20)

You may have a hard time starting new projects or changing old habits. Set aside designated times for study. Try to blend your work with play and get into an established routine. Reward yourself for getting things done.

Gemini (May 21 to June 22)

Working may be easiest for you when done with friends; If you are having a problem, try talking it out with someone you trust. Don’t be afraid to be engaged in class!

Cancer (June 23 to July 21)

While you may have an easy time starting things, following through is a different story. Once you’ve lost interest, it can be difficult to keep going. Find out what will help keep you engaged with your work —whether it be working in short bursts or using various learning tools. Sometimes, you have to just power through the boring work. You will succeed if you apply yourself to the end.

Leo (July 22 to Aug. 23)

While you may have the drive to get your work done, you get fixated on doing things a particular way. When you want to do something, waiting for the right conditions isn’t productive. Knowing it’s okay to adjust and willing to do so will help a great deal. Also, know when you can do things how you like.

Virgo (Aug. 24 to Sept. 23)

You tend to take on a lot. Even when you can balance all your work, it can still be overwhelming to handle. Keep a list of what needs to be done and prioritized. Make sure you also give yourself breaks; don’t burn yourself out.

Libra (Sept. 24 to Oct. 23)

You may be better with planning than with the actual completion of work. Outlining an essay is easier than actually writing it. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing —if you plan your workout, it can lessen your stress later. However, remember you still need to get things done. See if there are people who you can work with or ways to bring creativity to studying.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 to Nov. 22)

You may feel stagnant doing things that aren’t of interest to you. Work for a class you like might get done immediately, while studying for a boring class is put off. Find ways to spark interest in your boredom. Reward yourself with a sweet treat or listen to music while you work so you feel more enjoyment.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23 to Dec. 21)

Your main qualm with studying might be keeping focused. With so much going on, it can be hard to stay focused on one thing. Remove distractions during study and work times. Think about one class at a time so they don’t all weigh you down.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 to Jan. 20)

You may have a hard time doing things you don’t see as worthwhile. Busy work might be your downfall. While some classes don’t feel as important to your area of study, you still need to get it done. Try getting this out of the way first. Then, you’re free to dedicate time to the important things.

Aquarius (Jan. 21 to Feb. 19)

You probably do your best as the leader of a group project. While you do well with others, you like things to be done to your specifications. Be sure to know your limits and delegate tasks when needed. In non-social settings, work may be best done with others around. Study together with a group, even if you aren’t all working on the same thing. Hold each other accountable.

Pisces (Feb. 20 to March 20)

Your interest may flit around throughout the day. You may love a class one moment and be bored by it the next day. While it may seem good to do work as your interests align, don’t rely on this. Know what needs to be done, find a place you feel comfortable, and try to set the mood to get assignments done.