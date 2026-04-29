Marijuana: legal, not evil

OPINION: This past Thursday, The U.S. Department of Justice passed a bill reclassifying marijuana from a section I to a section III drug, placing a large emphasis on its medical benefits. Along with lobster, blueberries, pine trees, L.L.Bean and Stephen King, Maine has become infamous for its laws surrounding the possession and consumption of marijuana. Maine has had legalized medical marijuana since 2017, which is now a major point of the economy within the state. Dispensaries are now abundant and diverse, offering selections of cannabis products that were unthinkable 20 years ago. Even before its legalization, marijuana has been a part of Maine’s culture for quite some time, as evident by traditions like Reggae Fest. In short, we’re one of the greener states in more ways than one, and I think that’s something to be proud of.

To be frank, the current attitude and stigma around marijuana is outdated and absurd. Aside from cannabis overdoses being labeled by most as medically impossible, its tabooness becomes shockingly absurd when you compare cannabis statistics to that of alcohol, which has been legalized for recreational use for decades. The National Institute of Health estimates that one quarter of all motor vehicle fatalities are due to alcohol impairment, while many surveys report cannabis users driving as little as one hour after consumption without repercussions. This isn’t to say that driving while under the influence of THC should be sanctioned, as it still is dangerous and kills dozens of people per year, but to have such a strong stance against a clearly inferior drug in terms of casualties doesn’t add up.

When you consider the fact that alcohol poisoning kills over 2,000 citizens per year, yet is legal without debate, you can start to see how the stigma of “Evil Weed” is really a remnant of another time. A large part of the anti-weed movement came from religious groups, often Christian-based in faith, promoting campaigns that spoke out against cannabis consumption. You can still find some ridiculous ads depicting weed as the “Devil’s Lettuce,” claiming it to be a gateway drug to the usage of heroin and cocaine. Of course, anyone who’s actually smoked weed knows that this is just wrong; weed as a low-caliber depressant has little to no connection with stimulants and accelerants of the coke variety. If anything, alcohol would be a better gateway drug. Just ask Van Halen.

Another issue with cannabis laws stems from the resulting injustice of conviction, which has been blatantly poised against black citizens. As of 2026, Black people are over 2.5 times more likely to be apprehended or arrested for cannabis possession when compared to white people, even in states that have legalized it for medical and recreational use. The funniest part is that these numbers come from a growing search for weed justice from, of all people, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. Regardless of where the movement is coming from, it is undoubtedly well-motivated. Plus, the side effect of munchies likely helps their income, and I don’t see anything wrong with that — anyone who’s tried Cherry Garcia knows that B&J’s does it well.

For a non-athlete UMaine student either over the age of 21 or over 18 with a proper MedCard, it is perfectly legal for you to walk off campus, smoke a joint and return — yet so many students live in fear of RA apprehension or run-ins with campus security, fearing that the unique smell and red eyes is enough to derail their future here at the university. From where I stand, this needs to stop, and with your help, we can end the outdated stigma surrounding marijuana.