On Maine day

OPINION: Maine Day looms large in the mind of the student populace. Drinking, partying, climbing poles, community and who knows what else. It’s a yearly spectacle whose siren song never fails to lure in a large portion of the student body. But all good things must have their bad, and while Maine Day was once a day off, it is now a choice between going to class or going to the Avenue apartment complex (Ave). As you could expect, many students complain about this rule shift, especially since it is one class so close to the beginning of finals. “What,” they may lament, “is the point of such a fun-killing rule, and why can it not go back to how it was?” And since no party is complete without at least one wet blanket, I shall take it upon myself to throw mine upon that flame and say the rule should stand as constituted.

Maine Day began as a day for volunteering. Students went out and did community service for reasons of general welfare, humanity and all the rest. It is this noble cause that the university initially gave the students the day off. It encouraged students to participate in what many would at least believe to be beneficial activities. As time went on, however, the day became less about volunteering to help and more about volunteering to drink. Traditions like the “BORG” and climbing the pole became popular, and it’s around this time when the university rescheduled classes for that day.

Now at first I can accept the argument that the day was already off. Sure, initially it was about helping the community, but since then it’s changed, and so what. What benefit did the school get by re-adding a school day that classes were already scheduled around? Veil it however you want, it kills the fun and we need it back. Understandable, and my initial pushback will be one all too often heard. Freshmen attend this event and they are underage drinkers. To have the day off specifically for this event would look all too much like the university is not only condoning but encouraging this behavior. The legal aspect aside, there’s a terrible image for the university should they allow it to go on.

My second argument here is a little different. I think having the day in school is good because the event is, to some, genuinely bothersome. Teachers already factor in the complete decimation of their classroom attendance on Maine Day, so it is often treated as an extra add-on day rather than one needing attention. It also gives students a place to go during the event. Take a student who lives at the Ave who doesn’t like to participate in such extravagant events. Such a person may lack friends doing something besides Maine Day celebrations and thus does not have a reason to leave their home. Maine Day partying is loud and, to this person, obnoxious. I do not feel bad for giving them a place to go. This, however, supposes they are unaware of what a park is. The more relevant person for whom I argue is one who is getting pulled into the party and needs a genuine way out. Class offers that. Lastly, that final class, for which there will be little to no other students around, allows people who would like a very in-depth talk with the teacher about certain topics or questions they have that normal classes wouldn’t allow for. I think that’s too good to throw away.

Sure, some teachers will require class on that day, or schedule a test, or do any manner of things to ruin your day. You can be upset by that, but you must also remember this is a school, not a giant frat house (despite how much the campus seems to be at times). When Maine Day became about drinking and not volunteering, I think the guaranteed right to go, with a blessing from the school, is a reasonable trade-off.