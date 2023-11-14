Men’s Hockey upset No. 1 ranked Eagles

On Friday, Nov.10, and Saturday, Nov.11, the no. 13 University of Maine Men’s Ice hockey team hosted the no. 1 nationally ranked team, the Boston College Eagles. Despite Boston College’s ranking, they won 4-2 on night one but fell short in a 3-2 shootout loss on Saturday night.

On Friday, Nov.10, The starting lineup for the Black Bears night one was second-year Thomas Freel, Scott, fourth-year Donavan Villeneuve-Houle, third-year David Breazeale, second-year Luke Antonacci with fourth-year Victor Ostman in the net.

In the first period, The Black Bears took control of the puck — the Eagles not far behind. Eagles goalie first-year Jacob Fowler made considerable saves to keep the Black Bears from scoring. Victor Ostman also had a huge save, keeping the Black Bears in the game. The Eagles had more possession of the puck this period, but the Black Bears kept the Eagles from taking the lead. The period ended scoreless.

In the second period, the Black Bears were at full strength. Three-year Captain Lynden Breen scored four minutes into the period, assisted by first-year Bradley Nadeau and first-year Josh Nadeau, giving the Black Bears a lead. A minute later, Fifth-year Jack Malone scored, assisted by first-year Gabe Perrault and second-year Cutter Gauthier, to put the Eagles on the board, making the game tied.

In the third period, Villeneuve-Houle scored one minute into the period, assisted by fifth-year Ben Poisson and third-year Harrison Scott. A minute later, Bradley Nadeau scored, assisted by Breen and Josh Nadeau, giving the Black Bears a 3-1 lead.

11 minutes into the period, first-year Ryan Leonard scored, assisted by Gabe Perrault and first-year Will Smith. The Eagles stayed on the defensive. The effort was not enough for the Eagles. 2 minutes left in the game, second-year Grayson Arnott scored an empty netter, securing the win 4-2 and the upset night one of the weekend series.

On Saturday, Nov.11, the Black Bears took on the Eagles, wrapping up the regular season series. The Boston College Eagles won 3-2 in a shootout against the Black Bears.

The starting lineup for the Black Bears was Bradly Nadeau, Breen, Josh Nadeau, second-year Brandon Holt, second-year Brandon Chabrier and Victor Ostman in the net.

In the first period, the Black Bears and Eagles were aggressive and kept each other on the edge. Eagles player first-year Aram Minnetian took a penalty for roughing. With 1 minute remaining, second-year Felix Trudeau scores, assisted by second-year Reid Pabich and second-year Nicholas Niemo, putting Maine up 1-0.

At the start of the second period, the Eagles take a penalty for interference, leaving the Black Bears on a power play. Eagles player Gabe Perrault, assisted by Ryan Leonard, scored with 17 minutes left to play. Both teams were strong for most of the period.

Josh Nadeau took a penalty for high sticking. A few seconds later, Luke Antonacci took a penalty for Hooking, making the game a 5 on 3. The Eagles did not score when they had the advantage. Ostman continued making huge saves, keeping the Eagles from scoring. Maine went on the powerplay with 6 minutes left in the period. With 1 minute left in the period, Maine took another penalty. The period ended with the game tied at 1.

Heading into the third period, both teams were on the offensive. Eagles player second-year Oskar Jellvik took a penalty for tripping with 15 minutes left. With 7 minutes remaining in the game, Josh Nadeau scored, assisted by Thomas Freel and Lynden Breen, to get the game 2-1. Three minutes later, Eagles player Ryan Leonard, assisted by Will Smith and Gabe Perrault, tied and forced the game into overtime.

In overtime, Black Bears took a penalty for too many men on the ice, giving the Eagles an advantage for 2 minutes. The Black Bears were pushing the Eagles, with a few opportunities for a goal. The first overtime resulted in no team scoring, having the game go into a shootout.

For Maine, the shooters were Josh Nadeau, Bradly Nadeau, Breen, Niemo, Villeneuve-Houle, Poisson, first-year forward Sully Scholle and Trudeau.

For Boston, the shooters were Oskar Jellvik, fourth-year Eamon Powell, Cutter Gauthier, Gabe Perrault, Will Smith, Ryan Leonard, second-year Andre Gasseau and second-year Lukas Gustafsson.

Josh Nadeau and Niemo got past the Eagles goalie. Jellvik and Perrault got past Ostman. Gustafsson scored the last goal to secure the overtime win for the Eagles.

The Black Bears will be on the road to take on the Boston University Terriers next Friday and Saturday. They will return to the Alfond on Dec.1 against rivals, the University of New Hampshire Wildcats.