Men’s basketball wins at home 76-70 against Vermont.

The University of Maine men’s basketball team defended home court Thursday night, defeating the Vermont Catamounts 76–70 in an action-packed matchup that stayed competitive until the final minutes.

Maine got off to a fast start, opening the game with a three-pointer from first-year forward Ace Flagg and used defensive pressure to jump out to a quick lead. Fifth-year TJ Biel was active from the opening tip, finishing at the rim and scoring in transition as the Black Bears pushed the pace and set the tone early.

Vermont settled in midway through the first half, finding success in the paint and trimmed Maine’s lead. For Vermont, second-year forward Gus Yalden helped spark the Catamounts’ offense inside, while fourth-year guard TJ Hurley contributed to scoring efforts to keep Vermont within striking distance. Despite the push, Maine responded with timely baskets to maintain control. Late in the half, second-year guard Caleb Crawford and fourth-year guard Ryan Mabrey each knocked down three-pointers that gave the Black Bears some breathing room. Maine closed the half strong and headed into the locker room with a 38–24 advantage.

The Black Bears came out of halftime with the same energy. Fourth-year guard Mekhi Gray scored a three-pointer early in the second half, and Maine continued to maintain a strong lead, forcing Vermont into fouls and disrupting the Catamounts’ defensive rhythm. Vermont answered with shots from beyond the arc, slowly chipping away at the deficit, but Maine was able to respond nearly every time with a basket of its own.

Crawford maintained the spark off the bench, scoring transitions and helping the momentum that Maine had all game. Gray was a driving force on the court for the Black Bears. Biel remained a playmaker on both sides of the floor, scoring points while making plays. Maine was able to move the ball and find opportunities to prevent Vermont from gaining any kind of momentum.

In the final ten minutes of the game, Vermont had a fierce comeback. The Catamounts cut the lead the Black Bears held into single digits. Hurley hit some key shots for the Catamounts. Despite the attempts and forced turnovers, Maine stayed steady. The Black Bears moved the ball well, took care of possessions and converted at the free-throw line when it mattered most.

Gray put the finishing touch on the night with a fast-break dunk in the closing seconds, sealing the 76–70 win and bringing the home crowd to its feet.

Maine led most of the night in front of the home crowd. The Black Bears’ ability to respond to all of Vermont’s runs and close out the game proved the difference. The Black Bears were balanced in scoring and will look to continue this type of gameplay through more conference games.

The Black Bears will return home on Thursday, Feb. 12 against the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Tip off is at 6 p.m.