Men’s Hockey drops another abysmal series, UConn wins

The University of Maine men’s ice hockey team returned to Alfond Arena this weekend for a two-game Hockey East series against the University of Connecticut Huskies. After being shut out 2–0 on Friday night, the Black Bears responded with a 3-3 tie on Saturday, ultimately falling in the shootout and losing the extra conference point.

Friday night’s matchup was defined by special teams and missed opportunities. Both teams had five power-play chances, but neither capitalized. Maine’s penalty kill was tested early after first-year defender Jeremy Langlois and third-year defender Frank Djurasevic took back-to-back penalties in the opening minutes. The Black Bears held firm and kept the game scoreless through most of the first period.

UConn broke through late in the frame when third-year forward Joey Muldowney scored at 18:57, assisted by fourth-year forward Ryan Tattle, giving the Huskies a 1-0 lead heading into intermission.

Maine generated pressure throughout the second period, earning multiple power-play opportunities. The Huskies maintained their defensive structure and limited second-chance opportunities, keeping Maine off the scoreboard.

Midway through the third period, second-year forward Ethan Gardula extended UConn’s lead at 9:23, again with Tattle picking up an assist. Despite a late push from the Black Bears, Maine was shut out 2-0 in game one in front of 4,980 fans.

Maine generated consistent zone time throughout the game but struggled to finish scoring chances. The Black Bears registered multiple shots during power-play opportunities but could not solve UConn’s defensive structure.

Saturday night brought more energy and offense from both teams. The Huskies struck first once again, scoring a short-handed goal just 2:44 into the first period as Muldowney tallied his second goal of the weekend.

The Black Bears answered midway through the period on the power play. First-year forward Miguel Marques tied the game at 14:05, assisted by fourth-year forward Thomas Freel and third-year forward Max Scott. The Black Bears finished 1-for-5 on the power play Saturday night.

Late in the second period, third-year forward Jake Richard restored UConn’s lead at 15:47, assisted by Muldowney and second-year defender Trey Scott, sending Maine into the third trailing 2-1.

The Black Bears responded quickly in the final period. Just 1:29 into the third, first-year forward William Gerrior tied the game at 2–2, assisted by second-year forward Thomas Pichette and fourth-year defender Brandon Holt.

UConn regained the lead at 6:40 on a power-play goal from Tattle. Maine refused to back down. With just over six minutes remaining in regulation, fourth-year defender Grayson Arnott scored his first goal of the season at 13:26, assisted by first-year forward Jaden Lipinski and third-year forward Charlie Russell, tying the game at 3-3. The third period featured increased physical play from both teams, with blocked shots and board battles intensifying as the game tightened. Maine generated sustained offensive pressure in the final minutes of regulation, forcing UConn to defend deep in its own zone.

The game went into a 3-on-3 overtime; neither team scored, sending it to a shootout. The Black Bears did not score in the shootout. The Huskies claimed the extra conference point in the skills competition. Saturday also marked 100 career games for third-year Sully Scholle.

With the weekend results, Maine moves to 14–12–3 overall and 8–10–1 in Hockey East play. The Black Bears will look to regroup for senior weekend and end the regular season against Merrimack College.