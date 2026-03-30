Maine women’s basketball season ends in America East Championship Game

The University of Maine women’s basketball team concluded its 2025-26 season with a run to the America East Championship game, falling to the Vermont Catamounts to close out a year defined by consistency, leadership and postseason success.

Maine finished the season with an 18–12 overall record and a 12–4 conference mark, establishing itself as one of the top teams in the America East. The Black Bears secured the No. two seed heading into the conference tournament and carried that momentum into the postseason.

Throughout the season, Maine demonstrated balance on both ends of the floor. The Black Bears consistently controlled the pace of games, using efficient offensive execution and disciplined defensive play to remain competitive against conference opponents. Their ability to build leads and maintain composure in key moments became a defining strength of the team.

A key factor in Maine’s success was the play of fifth-year forward Adrianna Smith, who delivered one of the most dominant seasons in program and conference history. Smith was named America East Player of the Year and ECAC Player of the Year while also earning First Team All-Conference, All-Defensive Team and All-Academic Team honors. Her impact extended across all areas of the game, providing scoring, rebounding and leadership throughout the season.

In addition to Smith’s performance, Maine saw strong contributions across the roster. Fourth-year guard Asta Blauenfeldt earned All-Conference Third Team honors, while first-year guard Lala Woods made an immediate impact in her debut season, earning a spot on the America East All-Rookie Team.

The Black Bears also benefited from balanced offensive production throughout the season. Multiple players stepped into key roles, allowing Maine to generate scoring opportunities both inside the paint and from the perimeter. This depth helped the team remain consistent in tightly contested matchups.

Defensively, Maine proved to be one of the stronger teams in the conference. The Black Bears limited scoring opportunities, controlled the boards and forced opponents into difficult possessions throughout the season. Their defensive pressure played a key role in their success during conference play and into the postseason.

Maine carried that momentum into the America East tournament, opening with a win over New Hampshire Wildcats women’s basketball in the quarterfinals before advancing through the semifinals to reach the conference championship game.

In the championship, Maine faced Vermont in a high-stakes contest with an NCAA Tournament berth on the line. Despite a strong effort from the Black Bears, they fell to the Catamounts and ended their postseason run one game short of a championship.

While the loss marked a difficult end to the season, Maine’s run to the championship game highlighted the team’s growth and competitiveness throughout the year. The Black Bears established themselves as one of the top teams in the conference and demonstrated their ability to perform under high pressure.

The 2025-26 season showcased Maine’s blend of veteran leadership and emerging talent, providing a strong foundation for the program’s future. With key contributors returning and valuable postseason experience gained, the Black Bears will look to build on this season’s success.