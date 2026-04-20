NBA Eastern Confernce Playoffs preview

Last year, we saw the unlikely Indiana Pacers make a magical run before losing to the Thunder in the NBA finals, and now, they haven’t even made the playoffs. The East is wide open, although there’s a few favorites, everyone has a shot.

DET v. ORL

The Detroit Pistons are the first seed in the East for the first time since the 06-07 season. Led by phenom point guard Cade Cunningham, they pose a real threat to make a run to the finals. Cunningham will get it done, but the question with this team lies around the supporting cast. The team is quite young, and inexperience could catch them off guard in the playoffs. Regardless though, this first series should be a cakewalk.

The Orlando Magic have been the biggest disappointment in the NBA this year, with some analysts predicting them to finish as high as first in the East this year. Instead, they will play the first seed to open their post-season. If Orlando wins this series, they do it by locking down Cunningham on defense, and with a major step forward from both former first overall pick Paolo Banchero and his partner in crime and frontcourt mate Franz Wagner.

Series Prediction: 4-1 DET

BOS v. PHI

The Celtics have improbably commanded their way to a second place finish in the East, majorly outperforming their expectations that were set after lead-man Jayson Tatum tore his achilles deep into last year’s playoff run. Luckily, they had Jaylen Brown to fill his shoes, who has put up a case of his own for MVP in Tatum’s absence. The Celtics are a scary squad when you combine the return of Tatum, Brown’s new level of play and their impressively deep bench.

Philadelphia is once again victim to an injury for center Joel Embiid, each one more brutal than the last. Just when the Sixers were gearing up for a healthy playoff run, Embiid had to get surgery for Appendicitis days before the playoffs. Not all hope is gone though, even without the former MVP, they still have superstar guard Tyrese Maxey and the best rookie to make the playoffs in VJ Edgecombe. The combo of these two guards may give Boston trouble guarding the perimeter, but they may struggle on defense themselves trying to slow down Boston’s superstar duo.

Series Prediction: 4-2 BOS

NYK v. ATL

The Knicks are once again in great position to make a run at the finals, and this year could be the season they finally put it all together. Under new coach Mike Brown, the Knicks won 53 games and look to dominate on the offensive end. New York still has the same core from last season, and will continue to rely on All-NBA guard, Jalen Brunson’s ability in the clutch, the defensive reliability of forwards OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart, alongside the ever-looming possibility of their All-Star center Karl Anthony-Towns dropping 30.

The Hawks are this year’s wildcard. Finishing the season extremely hot, Atlanta is 30-16 since the new year. They are led by forward Jalen Johnson, a do it all forward who carries a lot of potential in this league, and guard CJ Mccollum, a true scorer who can put up 35 any night, but can be a bit streaky. If Atlanta wins this series, it happens on offense, and scheming a way to contain KAT.

Series Prediction 4-3 NYK

CLE v. TOR

The Cavaliers have reloaded, and are ready to fix their mishaps from last season. They are still led by the purest of scorers, guard Donovan Mitchell, who continues to tear apart defenses on all three levels. The real difference this year is the addition of point guard James Harden. The future hall of famer adds a significant boost on offense for the Cavs, both in the scoring and passing department. This alongside with defensive presences inside like Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen combine for a major problem in the East.

The Raptors have been a pleasant surprise for NBA fans this year. Toronto is led by newly acquired small forward Brandon Ingram, and defensive superstar forward Scottie Barnes. This team has been really impressive in spurts this season, but has often struggled against the top tier of teams. If they beat Cleveland, it likely comes from another one of Harden’s playoff meltdowns.

Series Prediction: 4-1 CLE