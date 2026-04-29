Is the FIFA 2026 World Cup too expensive?

You have probably heard the statement that World Cup tickets are insanely expensive, but the more accurate statement is that the entire 2026 World Cup is ridiculously expensive. Hotel prices in host cities are expected to surge by more than 300%, transit is supposed to increase to over $100 and ticket prices are starting at a minimum of $1,000.

To put this into perspective, if I was supporting England and wanted to travel to watch them play in Dallas for a group stage match, this would be the minimum cost for one English supporter.

Firstly, they have to get a plane ticket from London to Dallas which is a $2,000 round trip. A hotel in downtown Dallas is around $600 per night, but expected to increase closer to the date, and ticket prices depend on the category in which you buy them. A category one ticket for a group stage game is average $5,400, category two is $2,000 and category three is $1,400. Transportation is also a factor, if you’re driving from downtown Dallas to the stadium, a FIFA parking pass would be $75, or over a $100 Uber there and back. Lastly, food, drink and extra additions like merch would be around $100. That is a total of $4,300 for the bare minimum package.

My question is: why is the 2026 World Cup the most expensive sporting event for fans?

Many experts point to a combination of commercial strategy, market dynamics and the location of the tournament. A major component is that 78 of the 104 matches will be played in the United States, a market known for high sports consumption and premium pricing structure. In general, everything costs more in North America, like stadium operations, hotel and food prices and transportation. Unlike previous World Cups, where the games are played in compact places, this one is spread throughout an entire continent. Fans may need to take flights between matches, which adds up to thousands of dollars in travel costs alone.

For the first time at a World Cup, FIFA is using dynamic pricing, meaning ticket prices rise and fall based on demand with ticket categories that have pushed resale through its official platform. Category 1 is designed for premium seating situated in the lower bowl. For group matches, the average price for a group-stage match is $4,105. For the final in New Jersey, four tickets are on sale right now for more than $2 million because of the resale marketplace.

Similar to the Super Bowl, FIFA is leaning into a commercial, entertainment-style model. This means that they are treating tickets like concerts or NFL games and are maximizing revenue where billions are projected to come in. Essentially, it prices out regular fans because these soccer games are priced like premium entertainment events, not public sporting occasions.

The FIFA World Cup is meant to be a globally accessible event that local fans and traveling supporters could realistically attend. Now, this new model shifts access towards the wealthy fans and corporate buyers, taking away the heart and passion of the game.