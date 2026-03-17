Maine Men’s Basketball season ends in America East Quarterfinals

The University of Maine men’s basketball team wrapped up its 2025-26 season with a 60-58 loss to the New Jersey Institute of Technology Highlanders men’s basketball in the quarterfinal round of the America East Conference tournament on March 7. The narrow defeat brought the Black Bears’ season to a close after a year that featured a demanding schedule and competitive conference play.

Maine finished the season with an overall record of 8-24 and a 6-10 mark in America East competition. While the win–loss record reflected the challenges of the season, the Black Bears showed resilience throughout the year, particularly as conference play progressed.

The season began with a difficult non-conference schedule that tested Maine early. The Black Bears faced several strong opponents on the road, including matchups against programs from larger conferences. Those early games provided valuable experience for the roster, even as the team worked to find its rhythm offensively and defensively.

Despite the early challenges, Maine recorded several notable performances throughout the non-conference portion of the season. One of the highlights came in December, when the Black Bears secured a road victory over the Boston University Terriers men’s basketball team, marking one of the team’s most complete efforts of the early schedule. Later that month, Maine delivered its highest scoring performance of the season in a dominant 104–66 victory over the Maine–Fort Kent Bengals men’s basketball.

As the calendar turned to January, the start of America East play allowed Maine to reset and focus on conference competition. The Black Bears began to find more consistency against familiar opponents, earning key wins throughout league play.

Among the most notable conference victories was a 76–70 win over the Vermont Catamounts men’s basketball at Memorial Gymnasium. Vermont has long been one of the conference’s top programs, and the victory highlighted Maine’s ability to compete with some of the league’s strongest teams.

Maine also earned important conference wins over the Binghamton Bearcats men’s basketball team, the University of Albany Great Danes men’s basketball team, and the NJIT Highlanders during the regular season. Late-season road victories over New Hampshire and UAlbany helped the Black Bears build momentum heading into the conference tournament.

The team ultimately entered the America East postseason as the sixth seed, setting up a road quarterfinal matchup against NJIT. The contest proved to be one of Maine’s most competitive games of the season.

The Black Bears battled throughout the matchup and remained within reach until the final moments, but NJIT secured the 60-58 victory to advance in the tournament. Despite the loss, the close margin reflected the progress Maine had made throughout conference play.

While the season concluded earlier than the team had hoped, the year provided valuable experience for both returning players and younger members of the roster. Several players took on larger roles throughout the season, gaining important minutes that will contribute to the program’s continued development.

As the offseason begins, Maine will look to build on the lessons learned during the 2025–26 campaign. The Black Bears showed determination throughout the season, and the experience gained across a challenging schedule will help shape the program moving forward.