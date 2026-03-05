Black Bear beat Bearcats on Senior Night, 74-67

The University of Maine women’s basketball team closed out its regular-season home schedule on Saturday afternoon with a 74-67 victory over Binghamton at Memorial Gymnasium. In front of 1,172 fans, the Black Bears controlled the game from start to finish, never surrendering the lead and finishing the regular season at home with both a team win and a historic milestone.

Fourth-year forward Adrianna Smith delivered a performance fitting for the moment. Smith recorded 21 points, 17 rebounds and six assists, anchoring Maine on both ends of the floor. With that outing, she became the first student–athlete in America East history, male or female, to surpass 1,000 career points, 1,000 career rebounds and 400 career assists. Smith now stands at 1,804 points, 1,010 rebounds and 418 assists, entering uncharted territory in conference history and further cementing her place as one of the most complete players the league has seen.

Maine wasted no time establishing control. The Black Bears opened the game shooting 10-for-14 from the field in the first quarter, including a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. First-year guard Lala Woods stretched the defense early, while Smith dominated the interior, helping Maine build a commanding 25-12 advantage after the opening period. The offensive efficiency continued into the second quarter as Maine maintained composure and spacing, carrying a 43-25 lead into halftime.

Fourth-year guard Sarah Talon provided steady scoring throughout the afternoon, finishing with 18 points on an efficient seven for nine shooting performance. Woods matched her with 18 points of her own, knocking down four three-pointers and giving Maine consistent perimeter balance. Fourth-year guard Asta Blauenfeldt contributed defensively and helped maintain structure during Binghamton’s second-half surge.

Binghamton found rhythm after the break, fueled by third-year guard Bella Pucci’s shooting from deep. Pucci finished with a game-high 24 points, connecting on seven three-pointers, while third-year forward Kendall Bennett added 19 points and 10 rebounds. The Bearcats shot 52.9 percent in the fourth quarter and trimmed the lead to seven in the final minutes, applying defensive pressure and forcing tougher possessions down the stretch.

Still, Maine never allowed the momentum to shift entirely. The Black Bears won the battle inside, outscoring Binghamton 38-22 in the paint and collecting 17 second-chance points. Smith’s presence on the glass proved decisive, as Maine outrebounded the Bearcats 38-33. Defensively, Maine forced 12 turnovers and converted them into 20 points, capitalizing on transition opportunities to keep separation on the scoreboard.

When Binghamton made its final push, Maine responded at the free-throw line. The Black Bears went eight for ten from the stripe in the fourth quarter, calmly closing out the contest and preserving a lead they had held since the opening minutes.

Saturday also marked the final regular-season home appearance for Maine’s senior class. Fourth-years Adrianna Smith and Sarah Talon, along with fourth-year Asta Blauenfeldt, played their last guaranteed game at Memorial Gymnasium. The trio has been central to Maine’s consistency in America East play, combining leadership, experience and versatility throughout the season. Smith’s historic milestone highlighted the afternoon, while Talon’s efficient scoring and Blauenfeldt’s steady presence added to a fitting home finale.

With the victory, Maine secured the No. 2 seed in the America East Tournament. The Black Bears will face their rival the University of New Hampshire in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 7 at 7 p.m., beginning postseason play with momentum and confidence.