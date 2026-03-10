Black Bears dominate UNH in playoff win, 77 – 58

The University of Maine women’s basketball team opened postseason play with a strong performance Thursday night, defeating the University of New Hampshire Wildcats 77–58 in the America East quarterfinals at Memorial Gymnasium.

In front of 1,157 fans, the Black Bears controlled the game from start to finish, never surrendering the lead and using a dominant second quarter to create separation from their conference rival.

Maine got off to a steady start in the opening period as both teams traded early baskets. The Black Bears edged New Hampshire 18–17 in the first quarter, setting the tone for what would become a stronger offensive performance as the game progressed.

The turning point came in the second quarter, when Maine’s offense found its rhythm. The Black Bears outscored the Wildcats 28-13 in the period, pushing the tempo and capitalizing on scoring opportunities inside and in transition. Maine’s balanced attack helped stretch the lead into double digits heading into halftime, giving the Black Bears a 46-30 advantage at the break.

Maine maintained control coming out of halftime, continuing to pressure New Hampshire defensively. The Wildcats struggled to find consistent offense in the third quarter, shooting just 1-for-12 from the field. Maine took advantage, extending its lead by outscoring New Hampshire 17-8 in the period and entering the final quarter with a commanding 63-38 lead.

New Hampshire attempted to close the gap in the fourth quarter, led by third-year guard Eva DeChent, who finished with a game-high 28 points. Despite the late push, Maine remained composed and continued to control the pace of the game. The Black Bears closed out the contest with a 77–58 victory to advance in the America East tournament. Maine’s success came from a balanced offensive effort and strong defensive play that limited New Hampshire’s scoring opportunities for much of the night. The Black Bears also controlled key moments in the paint and maintained composure throughout the game as they protected their lead.

Maine also found success by controlling the pace of the game and limiting New Hampshire’s scoring runs. The Black Bears moved the ball efficiently on offense and created scoring opportunities from multiple areas of the floor, while the defense forced difficult shots throughout much of the contest. Maine’s consistency on both ends of the court allowed the team to build its lead gradually and maintain control as the Wildcats attempted to close the gap in the second half. Thursday’s matchup came just one day after several Maine players received major conference honors. Fourth-year forward Adrianna Smith was named America East Player of the Year while also earning First Team All-Conference, All-Defensive Team and All-Academic Team honors. Fourth-year guard Asta Blauenfeldt was selected to the All-Conference Third Team, while first-year guard Lala Woods earned a spot on the America East All-Rookie Team.

With the win, Maine advances to the America East semifinals at home against Binghamton on Monday, March 9. The Black Bears will look to continue their strong postseason momentum as they pursue a conference championship and a potential NCAA Tournament berth.