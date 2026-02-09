Late goals sink Black Bears in overtime loss to Providence

On Jan. 31, the University of Maine men’s hockey team returned to Alfond Arena to take on the visiting Providence Friars in a Hockey East matchup. Despite holding the lead for much of the night and controlling play in key moments, the Black Bears fell 3-2 in overtime after the Friars scored late in regulation and again in the extra frame.

The Black Bears opened the scoring early in the first period, setting the tone with strong puck movement and offensive pressure. Just four minutes into the game, first-year forward Justin Poirier scored his 18th goal of the season after finding space in front of the net. The goal was assisted by fourth-year defenseman Brandon Chabrier and third-year forward Max Scott and gave the Black Bears an early 1-0 lead.

Providence answered at the nine-minute mark, capitalizing on an offensive push. First-year defenseman Alex Rybakov scored for the Friars with assists from second-year defenseman Tomas Machu and first-year forward Roger McQueen, the No. 10 overall pick in the NHL Draft. The goal evened the score at 1-1 and briefly swung momentum toward the Friars.

Maine responded later in the period, regaining control with continued pressure in the offensive zone. At the 16-minute mark, first-year defenseman Loïc Usereau found the back of the net after receiving a pass from fourth-year forward Thomas Freel, with second-year forward Thomas Pichette also earning an assist. The goal restored the Black Bears’ lead and energized the Alfond Arena crowd as Maine headed into the first intermission up 2–1.

The second period featured many physical plays and a series of penalties that disrupted offensive rhythm for both teams. Despite multiple power-play opportunities, neither side was able to convert. Maine remained in control for much of the period, limiting all opportunities. First-year goaltender Mathis Rousseau was steady in net, turning aside quality shots and preserving the Black Bears’ one-goal advantage as the game entered the third period.

Maine carried momentum into the final frame and continued to generate scoring chances, but Providence remained within reach as the clock wound down. With just five seconds remaining in regulation, the Friars found the equalizer in dramatic fashion. Third-year defenseman Andrew Centrella scored to tie the game 2-2, with assists from McQueen and second-year forward Logan Sawyer, silencing the home crowd and forcing overtime.

The Black Bears came out strong in the extra period, generating early pressure and controlling possession. Maine created several scoring opportunities in the opening minutes of overtime but was unable to capitalize. Just over three minutes into the extra frame, Providence ended the game when Sawyer scored the overtime winner, assisted by third-year forward Tanner Adams and first-year defenseman Quinn Mantei, securing the 3-2 victory for the Friars.

Despite the loss, Maine outworked Providence in stretches and showed strong defensive structure throughout the contest. The Black Bears controlled large portions of the game and limited Providence’s offensive chances, particularly during five-on-five play.

Maine will look to regroup quickly as the Black Bears prepare to travel to Boston to take on Boston University on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Agganis Arena, where Maine will aim to bounce back in conference play.